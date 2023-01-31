Ohio Mixed Bag: Danville marks 80 years of raccoon dinners in Knox County

Danville, Ohio — The 80th annual Danville Lion’s Club Raccoon Dinner and Program is coming up on Monday, Feb. 6.

Proceeds from this long-running event annually go to a deserving charity. Last year, the dinner raised $10,000 for a young man in the community who suffered severe injuries in a car accident.

The proceeds from the 2023 event will be used to assist Main, Market, and Beyond, a Danville area community improvement association. Proceeds will be used for the installation of new street lights, banners, and streetscaping on Market and Main streets through the primary Danville traffic corridor.

The annual event is held at St. Luke’s Community Center, 7 W.

Rambo St., Danville. Serving hours at 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for children 11 and younger.

Mitchell Named District 1 DOW Manager

Columbus — Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator.

District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio. Mitchell replaces Korey Brown, who served as the District One manager for 11 years and recently accepted a new position as the wildlife capital projects administrator.

Mitchell has a business administration degree from Franklin University and 17 years of management experience in the public sector. She began working for the Division of Wildlife in 2017 where she oversaw the Wildlife Call Center. In her spare time, she enjoys hunting, fishing, and camping at Ohio’s state parks. She was born and raised in Pickaway County and graduated from Teays Valley High School. Mitchell currently lives in Fairfield County with her husband and children.

Road Named For Late Officer Lagore

Columbus — A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio DNR (ODNR) officer.

With Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty in 2021.

“This road was patrolled by Officer Lagore and his K-9 partner, so it is only fitting that it is dedicated in his honor,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We appreciate Officer Lagore’s devotion to his duty and will always remember the work he did to keep the people of Ohio safe.”

House Bill 578 was a designation omnibus transportation bill.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will now be responsible for installing road markers in honor of Officer Lagore.

Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two children who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021. He was a 15-year veteran with ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft. In addition to coordinating the division’s K-9 program, Lagore was responsible for establishing the first ODNR K-9 Academy. He was well known in the law enforcement community for his experience with training K-9 units.

Small Game Proposals Similar To Last Year

Columbus — The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl, and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Proposed 2023-24 dates are similar to current hunting seasons.

No changes were proposed for daily and season limits. Proposals on white-tailed deer hunting will be heard at the Ohio Wildlife Council’s next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A complete list of proposed rule changes and proposed hunting and trapping seasons dates for 2023-24 are available at wildohio.gov. Everyone who would like to comment on Division of Wildlife proposals can do so online at wildohio.gov from Feb. 10-March 8.

Floodplain Easements Available Through NRCS Conservation Service

Columbus — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications from landowners interested in Emergency Watershed Protection Program – Floodplain Easements (EWPP-FPE) to protect lives and property from flooding or soil erosion after a natural disaster. Applications for EWPP-FPE are taken on a continuous basis. The deadline to receive fiscal year 2023 funding is Feb. 17.

A floodplain easement is a reserved interest in the land defined in a deed where the landowner conveys specific property rights to NRCS but retains ownership, title, and interest in the property. NRCS may purchase floodplain easements as an emergency measure, and NRCS will only purchase easements from landowners on a voluntary basis.

“Floodplain easements offer vital recovery options for local communities to help reduce hazards to life and property caused by major storms by restoring and protecting a floodplain’s natural hydrology and native vegetation,” said John Wilson, NRCS state conservationist in Ohio.

Find Ohio’s ranking dates as well as other program information on the Ohio NRCS Floodplain Easement webpage or contact Barbara Baker at barbara.baker2@usda.gov.