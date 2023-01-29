Ohio Outdoor News fishing and hunting report — Jan. 29, 2023

It’s an odd time of year for anglers. There’s no ice anywhere in Ohio and those fishermen who have ventured out onto open water are finding the fishing a tough nut to crack.

Still, the angling pressure is there in a lot of places, and anglers are catching fish at places like Indian Lake, Buckeye Lake, and Alum Creek Reservoir, all in Central Ohio.

Lake Erie fishing has slowed considerably, and for the first time in a long time we’re having trouble getting good reports off the big lake.

Some hunting seasons remain open, including deer archery. The Division of Wildlife says about 5% of the total deer season harvest occurs between the end of muzzleloader season and the end of archery. That typically translates to between 10,000 to 11,000 deer.

So, there’s still a week or so left of archery hunting. Best of luck whatever you endeavor!

Central Region

Alum Creek Lake (Delaware County) – The docks at the marina have been a popular spot for anglers to try for saugeyes and crappies. They’re catching some, including legal length saugeyes, on swimbaits and jigs. The spillway has also been a popular spot for fishermen. One might catch just about anything here, from muskies to channel catfish. Just depends on what day and time you’re there. The bite is good at times and not at others.

Buckeye Lake (Fairfield, Licking, Perry counties) – Saugeyes are at the top of the angler menu here and fishermen are catching them in open water. They’re using longer tube jigs equipped with a stinger hook to get those short biters. Most of the fish are either right at or below the minimum 15-inch keeper mark. Crappies, too, are being caught on these same rigs. Anglers are also using simple jig and minnow combos dunked in 10 feet of water or so to catch panfish.

Indian Lake (Logan County) – Saugeye fishing has been good at many of the popular access points on Indian Lake. Anglers are catching some nice specimens, up to 18 inches or so, on jerkbaits, blade baits, or swimbaits. Tip the rig with some meat and you might just get better results. Crappies and yellow perch have also been in the mix with anglers fishing for them just like they would through the ice – ice jigs tipped with a wax worm or spike.

Northwest Region

Maumee River (Lucas County) – Water temperature as of Jan. 15 was dropping to a cool 36 degrees and water clarity was about 4-6 inches. Maumee Bait and Tackle reports that water levels have finally come up on the Maumee, which is driving some fish into the river, including walleyes, yellow perch, steelhead, and buffalo suckers. Jig and plastic skirt combinations are the best bet right now, according to the folks at the bait shop. Later in the winter, anglers will want to switch up their presentation to a roostertail-type spinnerbait.

Maumee Bait and Tackle, www.maumeetackle.net

Findlay Reservoir No. 1 (Hancock County) – Anglers continue to fish this reservoir in Findlay through the winter months, primarily for yellow perch. Whatever bait you decide to use, fish it deep as these perch will be hugging the bottom. Jig and minnow combos are as good a bet as anything else at this time of year. Perch here will range up to a respectable 11 inches or so. The main marina on Findlay seems to be a popular spot for anglers to set up.

Lake Erie harbors (Ottawa County) – There’s no ice to report, but fishermen are still hitting up East and West harbors for panfish just like they would through the hardwater. These are good places to catch a mess of wintertime crappies, those cold and firm fillets tasting really good coming out of the frigid water. Anglers also catch bluegills in these bays on the same type of baits – jig and minnow combinations or smaller ice jigs tipped with some type of meat.

Northeast Region

Mogadore Reservoir (Portage County) – You may not find a better lake for panfish than Mogadore in all of Ohio. That’s just opinion, but results back it up. Through the winter, fishermen might catch good size crappies, perch, and bluegills all in the same trip here. Keep your bait simple: a jig and minnow combination, blade bait, or swimbait. Vertically jigging is the key to the wintertime bite with fish in a slow ambush mode. The key is not to get in a hurry and practice slower presentations at this time of year.

West Branch Reservoir (Portage County) – This just might be a good time of year to go after some yellow perch on West Branch, given the lack of a lot of other options. Perch run on the small side here, but you might manage some 9-inchers for the frying pan. Fish the mouths of feeder creeks or flats for best results on perch. Jig and minnow combinations or jigs tipped with waxies or spikes will do the trick. This lake also contains walleyes and muskies, but good luck getting them to bite through the winter.

Mosquito Creek Lake (Trumbull County) – Anglers are fishing the various docks around Mosquito for panfish with some success. With a lack of ice fishing at press time, fishermen were simply standing on the docks and fishing as though they are fishing through the ice. Small baits, such as ice jigs tipped with some type of meat, is the key to get these panfish to bite right now. Crappies are taping up to a respectable 12 inches and bluegills up to 10. Walleye fishing has been super slow, according to local angler reports.

Southwest Region

Rocky Fork Lake (Highland County) – The docks by the restaurant are always the popular wintertime haunt for those fishermen looking to catch a mess of crappies for the dinner table. They’ve been catching them in recent days simply by using small baits fished right off the edge. Jig and spike combos has been the best setup, but any type of jig combo should work right now. Crappies are taping up to a hefty 13 inches and they’ve got some weight to them, according to local anglers.

East Fork Lake (Clermont County) – Anglers are taking advantage of open water conditions to boat crappies right now. Temperatures have been mild throughout the region, but keep in mind that water temperatures are still rather cold. Vertically jigging blade baits or jig and minnow combinations has been the trick to catching fish. Crappies get fairly big at East Fork, so don’t be surprised if while sorting through some shorts you come across a 12-incher or better.

Caesar Creek Lake (Warren, Clinton, Greene counties) – Anglers are employing Bobby Garland swimbaits, vertically jigged blades, or jig and minnow combos for crappies with some success. The popular method through the late fall and winter open water here is to fish from a kayak. A fisherman can cover a lot of water this way and search different spots to find the fish. Crappies at Caesar Creek will measure up to 12 inches or better.

Southeast Region

Salt Fork Lake (Guernsey County) – Through the winter – and really at any time of year, it seems – this is a tough lake to figure out for anglers. Those who have ventured out in the past two weeks aren’t catching much of anything despite their best efforts, according to local angler reports. The Division of Wildlife stocks saugeyes here, but you hardly ever hear of anyone catching one. Maybe the fishermen at Salt Fork are just tight-lipped. In any event, panfish are about the only thing you can hope for through the winter months.

Piedmont Lake (Belmont County) – The dam is where all of the action is on Piedmont through the winter months. Anglers over the past two weeks continue to catch panfish and largemouth bass against the rocks, according to local angler reports. Nothing much in the way of size to report, but some fishermen are catching enough of these species to make a small meal out of them. Use smaller baits in the winter than you would in the summer.

Leesville Lake (Carroll County) – We recently saw a report of a fishermen who landed and released a 36-inch muskie while fishing from shore at Leesville. This is most likely the very best muskie lake in all of Ohio. Anglers take advantage of that and fish for them even through the winter months. Tie on a bigger than normal swimbait and have at it, whether you’re fishing from shore like the above-mentioned angler or from a boat.

Lake Erie Region

Western Basin

Walleyes

Where: When anglers have been able to launch from an ice-free ramp, they’re finding fish near G Can. Nothing of real size to report, just legal fish coming in daily bag limits. No particular pattern on the Bandit crankbaits has been mentioned – most any color is working.

Yellow perch

There haven’t been many reports at all of anglers catching or even seeking out perch.

Central Basin

Walleyes

Where: Anglers casting off the rocks at Edgewater with Smithwick Perfect 10s and Rapala Husky Jerks in a variety of patterns are landing walleyes, perch, and steelhead. Some of the walleyes have been nice fish, over 20 inches at times.

Yellow perch

The Edgewater rocks for shore fishermen has been the top spot for perch anglers.

Beyond Ohio (Michigan)

Lake Orion

There was no safe ice in Oakland County. Skim ice is forming on most of the smaller lakes, but some really cold weather is needed to get the 4 inches experts say is safe for foot traffic. Rabbit hunting has been decent at the Bald Mountain and Holly recreation areas.

Trenton Area

Fishing pressure has been light on the Detroit River, but those who have ventured out report catching fair numbers of walleyes.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

St. Joseph Area

River anglers report catching light numbers of steelhead in the St. Joe River and its tributaries. Try wax worms and wigglers. If that doesn’t work try a bead, spinner, or crankbait. Predator hunting has been good. Rabbit hunting has been fair.

Sturgis Area

There was no safe ice on Klinger Lake. A few more days of cold weather, without a warm-up or rain, should improve the situation.

Coloma Area

There was still no safe ice in the area. Skim ice has formed on some of the smaller lakes and around shore on the larger lakes. Fox and coyote hunting has been OK, but should improve as mating season kicks in.

Union Area

There was no safe ice on inland lakes in Cass County. Anglers patiently are waiting for more cold weather to stiffen up the skim ice. Coyote hunting has been good and a few rabbit hunters report good gunning for bunnies.

Grand Rapids Area

Steelhead fishing has been fair in the Grand River up to the Sixth Street bridge. A few fish have been caught on flies or beads. Others have hit wax worms, wigglers, and spinners. Coyote hunting has been good in rural areas of Kent County.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

There was no safe ice on Saginaw Bay, but there were big chunks of ice floating around in the bay from the ice that blew out. A couple boats were out, and light numbers of walleyes have been caught. The floating ice made for treacherous conditions. Predator hunting has been good in rural areas of Saginaw and Bay counties.

Weidman Area

There was no safe ice on inland lakes in Isabella County, but the lakes are skimming over. With some cold weather, there should be safe ice soon. Predator hunting has been pretty good. A few rabbits have been taken behind beagles.

Montague Area

A few boat anglers are getting out in the open water on White Lake. Perch are hitting minnows fished at the west end of the lake and a few bluegills and some perch are being caught off the docks.