Minnesota letters to the editor: Outdoor Heritage Alliance still searching for a new president

If you’ve been reading Outdoor News the past few months, you know that I have retired from my day job and want to shed the role of president of the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Alliance that I’ve had for the past six years.

Since October 2019, I have been preparing for this time with messages to this audience about getting more engaged with MOHA and asking for financial support. Unfortunately, I never got much of a response.

With MOHA’s capable board of directors, there was no interest in someone taking over my role either. Now my days of working for a living are over, and I want to spend more time out of state (especially during the legislative session).

The MOHA board wants to keep MOHA going because they see value in a coalition of groups to advocate for sportsmen and sportswomen interests at the State Capitol. In short, MOHA is looking for someone with a vision and some energy to lead MOHA into the future. If you see yourself as a person who wants to make a difference, reach out to me to discuss the opportunity to make MOHA a valued stakeholder in conservation, hunting, angling, and trapping interests.

Dave Carlson St. Paul

(612) 210-3318

Changing climate? Not all is lost

For several years now, I’ve read many articles that attribute the loss or changes in wild game populations to climate change. A reprinted Associated Press article detailed how Minnesota moose in the northeast are dying due to climate change. A DNR Fisheries manager stated that Mille Lacs walleye populations are much lower now “due to climate change.”

Fewer ducks in Minnesota? Climate change. Fewer deer in northern Minnesota? You guessed it.

I’ve had many conversations with people who lament these wildlife losses in the name of climate change, as if to evoke shame on the listener. Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman brilliantly pointed this out in a 2022 commentary regarding our state leaders and their Roundtable discussions; it’s an effective and emotional tool to answer any complex question conservationists or state leaders face today. Climate change is the answer, don’t question it!

All this doom and gloom had me down, fretting about the future of our fragile wildlife resources. Then hope and joy overcame me when I realized there is a highly resilient game species flourishing in our home state despite the imminent climate threat: Wolves. In the past 15 years, through my own trail cameras as well as those of friends and family, we have photographed hundreds if not thousands of encounters of wolves from Otter Tail to Koochiching counties.

Don’t take my anecdotal evidence as gospel. Take the Minnesota DNR’s latest population estimates instead. As a matter of fact, Minnesota wolves are near their 75-year population high, increasing annually at 4.5%, according to the International Wolf Center.

That’s great news, and cause for celebration! These lovable fur balls are thriving, despite the impending treeless hell-scape that is promised for our northern forests. Don’t mourn climate change, embrace it. Embrace it for the wolves. Wolves love climate change.

Luke Upgren Bemidji

Manage wolves, for the sake of moose

Once again, the DNR is tooting its horn. Spend all the taxpayers’ money and plan all you want. Until you manage the wolf population, it will not do any good.

When trying to manage the overabundance of moose on Isle Royale, wolves were sent there to lessen the population. Think about it!

Researching online, the state of Maine has a moose population of 70,000, a deer population of 310,000-320,000, and a wolf population of zero.

I’m not a biologist, but I think the numbers speak for themselves.

The wolf is a beautiful animal and should be saved.

But not at the expense of the moose.

If the DNR’s job is to manage fish and wildlife, start managing them before your study finds the moose are gone.

Jeff Teasck Virginia

Online Opinions

This issue’s question ———————————————————— The banquet/fundraising season is under way for state conservation groups. Are you a member of such a group?

A) Indeed, I am!

B) Nope.

C) I was, but am no longer.

Online results from last issue’s question ————————— As the state legislative session gets rolling, what are the odds that you’ll contact one of your elected officials?

A) Very good. I think it’s my duty. (23%)

B) Doubtful. I don’t seem to see results. (46%)

C) Maybe, if I feel strongly enough about an issue. (31%)

ONLINE POLL NOTE: Outdoor News recently updated its website. To access the online poll, visit www.outdoornews.com, then highlight the Local button in the navigation bar and click Minnesota. The poll is located two-thirds of the way down the page in the middle of the screen.

Vote @ www.outdoornews.com/Minnesota Discuss at facebook.com/OutdoorNews

