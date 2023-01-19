Permits for Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness season available Jan. 25

Duluth, Minn. —The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness permit reservations for the 2023 quota season, May 1 to Sept. 30, will be available beginning at 9 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Visitors are encouraged to book their reservations online at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

To ensure a successful reservation process in 2023, Forest managers encourage visitors to:

Plan ahead by having at least three travel options (dates and entry points) in mind before making a reservation. Exploring new destinations is part of a wilderness experience!

Select an issue station near your entry point before reserving a permit to eliminate the necessity for extra driving. The BWCAW is over one million acres in size, and entry points and issue stations are widely dispersed across the area. Click the “Issue Stations” tab to view hours and locations at: www.recreation.gov/permits/233396 .

Abide by the “One permit per day, per permit holder” rule, as stockpiling permits is illegal. This ensures everyone has the opportunity to make a reservation. When a permit holder makes multiple reservations on the same entry date or has overlapping reservations, all but one permit will automatically be canceled by the Forest Service.

See the Forest website for information about reserving permits for a non-profit organization .

Remember to include the names of alternate group leaders who can pick up a permit if the permit holder cannot go. Select alternates by “checking the box” under a group member’s name. This must be done when the reservation is being created, as alternates cannot be added once a reservation is complete.

Thoroughly review the BWCAW Trip Planning Guide and carefully consider whether a primitive wilderness trip is the best option for your group.

Visit our Forest website when planning any trip to the Superior National Forest. You might discover a gem of a campsite outside the Wilderness that provides a unique backcountry experience with no fees or reservations required.

The BWCAW is a federally regulated area with rules and regulations that you must know prior to your arrival. Permit holders are responsible for sharing the Leave No Trace Video series with their group prior to arrival.

(U.S. Forest Service Reports)