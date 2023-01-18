Minnesota Mixed Bag: Fishing derby canceled, non-resident archery changes considered in South Dakota

MAPLE LAKE ICE FISHING DERBY CANCELED

Maple Lake, Minn. — Officials with the Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby, slated for Feb. 3, decided last week to cancel the event due to deep snow and too-thin ice.

A press release said people who’ve purchased tickets will automatically be included in the 2024 contest.

It would’ve been the 48th annual derby. (See more about this contest and others in a front-page story.)

CATFISH FEST IS FEB. 10-11 ON HORSESHOE CHAIN OF LAKES

Richmond, Minn. — The Richmond Firefighters Relief Association will host the second annual Catfish Fest on the Horseshoe (Sauk River) Chain of Lakes, from 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 11.

First prize for the biggest cat is $3,000. A wide range of prizes also will be offered. All types of fish houses may be used.

For more information, visit www.catfishfestonthechain.com

FISHING FOR DUCKS CONTEST COMING TO LAKE MILLE LACS ON FEB. 18

Garrison, Minn. — The 19th Annual Ducks Unlimited Ice Fishing contest – Fishing for Ducks – will take place Feb. 18, from noon to 3 p.m. on Lake Mille Lacs’ Garrison Bay, with more than 100 total prizes, including $20,000 for first place.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Tickets and details are available at www.fishingforducks.org and are $30 before 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 12 and $40 thereafter.

Check out details of the “Friday Night Flight” event Feb. 17. Raffle drawings take place throughout the night and winners need not be present to win. For more information, email Greg Erickson at gericksonb@ducks.org



KIDS FISHING EVENT ON UPPER MISS REFUGE IS JAN. 28

Winona, Minn. — The annual Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge’s Kid’s Ice Fishing Event, co-sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the McNally Boat Landing in Winona.

Children ages 6 through 13 and their families are invited to join in this free event. Children will be paired with experienced ice anglers who will assist them with a hands-on ice-fishing experience. Bait, tackle, and fishing rods will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own ice-fishing supplies if they have them. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided in a heated tent.

All children must be registered for the event by a parent or guardian. A registration station will be available at the McNally Boat Landing. If the event is canceled due to weather or unsafe ice conditions, an announcement will be made on the Winona Radio group stations in the morning.

For additional information, contact Mary Stefanski at mary_ stefanski@fws.gov or call (507) 454-7351 or visit either www.friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org or www.fws.gov/refuge/upper-mississippi-river



WISCONSIN GOVERNOR APPOINTS DAIRY FARMER TO STATE’S NATURAL RESOURCES BOARD

Madison, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a southwestern Wisconsin farmer to the Natural Resources Board that oversees the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

The governor announced Jan. 11 that he has picked Paul Buhr, of Viroqua, to replace William Bruins, who resigned effective at the end of 2022.

Buhr owned and operated Rabur Holsteins for 45 years and has won numerous awards, including the Wisconsin Master Agriculturist Award and the Wisconsin Holstein Distinguished Breeder Award. His herd was dispersed in 2020 and the farm has since transitioned from dairy to raising cash crops.

He currently serves on the Vernon County Holstein Board. He’s also one of Evers’ appointees on the Wisconsin Technical College System Board. Buhr plans to resign from that board before taking his spot on the DNR board on Jan. 20.

Buhr’s appointment is subject to approval by the state Senate but he can serve until a confirmation vote fails.

S.D. GAME, FISH AND PARKS COMMISSION CONSIDERS NONRESIDENT ARCHERY CHANGES

Pierre, S.D. — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission recently held its January meeting and considered a number of proposals. The commission continued to discuss proposed changes to the archery antelope season, including an unlimited number of nonresident one-tag archery antelope licenses valid on private land not leased by the state Department of Game Fish and Parks for public hunting, and no more than 450 nonresident one-tag archery antelope licenses valid on public and private land.

The commission continued discussions on proposed changes to the archery deer season, including unlimited nonresident “any-deer” licenses (limit of one per hunter) to be issued statewide, valid on private land not leased by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks for public hunting and, no more than 2,200 nonresident “any-deer” licenses to be issued statewide on public and private lands.

With the proposed limit of 2,200 nonresident “any-deer” licenses valid on public and private lands, the commission proposed to eliminate the April 1 application deadline for those licenses that will be issued by a lottery drawing.

To see the proposals, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information.

The next GF&P Commission meeting will be held in Pierre, March 9-10.