Cuffs & Collars: Field reports from Pennsylvania Wildlife Game Wardens and Waterways Conservation Officers

SOUTHWEST REGION



From the Game Commission

• Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Pugh reports a man shot an antlered deer out of his truck window at 1 a.m. on a Sunday. He was charged with the unlawful deer, using a vehicle to locate game, a safety zone violation, and having a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

• Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Pugh reports a man was cited after allowing his juvenile son to exit their truck and shoot at an antlerless deer from the roadway. The father was charged with an unlawful deer, loaded firearm in a vehicle and using a vehicle to locate game.

• Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Pugh reports an individual was cited on the first day of firearms deer season for not being in possession of any big game harvest tags. The public is reminded that if you purchase your hunting license online, you are not lawfully allowed to hunt big game until the big game harvest tags are delivered in the mail and carried with you in the field.

• Armstrong County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports charges have been filed against an individual for shooting an antlerless deer when he possessed no antlerless tags.

• Armstrong County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports charges are being filed against an individual who shot two antlerless deer and a sublegal buck. He only had one antlerless tag, and his buck tag. But none of the deer he shot were tagged.

• Armstrong and southern Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports a pheasant hunter had a loaded shotgun leaning on his vehicle. A loaded firearm on or in a vehicle is a violation and a safety concern. Luckily no one was injured. The hunter had to pay approximately $195 in fines and court costs.

• Armstrong and southern Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports the return of a statewide turkey study monitoring the turkey’s movement and mortality. Report any flocks of turkeys you see to the Game Commission online. Many landowners who give permission to the agency to trap turkeys help with the study.

• Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports multiple individuals have been cited for the illegal taking of multiple deer. This involved killing deer without the required license and possessing tags belonging to others.

• Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports local trappers are addressing several nuisance beaver complaints. This is a winning combination where trappers are providing a service in reducing conflicts associated with flooded roads and property.