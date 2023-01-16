Pheasants Forever adds two new Ohio chapters

Columbus — Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever recently launched a pair of new chapters in Ohio.

The first is a dual Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever chapter based in Dayton, Ohio, and the second is a Pheasants Forever chapter located in the state’s northeast corner. Each volunteer group will focus on habitat conservation efforts in their respective region to positively influence pheasants, quail, and other wildlife.

“We’ve been growing steadily this year in Ohio, and these two new chapters are a great example of the excitement there is in the state for conservation,” said James Harris, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s regional representative in Ohio and West Virginia. “There’s a real passion for conservation among these new members and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact they have on their local habitat and communities.”

With these most recent additions, Ohio is now home to 33 Pheasants Forever

and Quail Forever chapters, with over 4,500 members statewide.

Additionally, staff and volunteers are excited for the renewed Habitat

Share agreement to help improve upland habitat on public land (Ohio Outdoor News, Dec. 3) and are still celebrating the successful acquisition of the Mallett Property, a

415-acre complex of grasslands, seasonal wetlands, and riparian forest

in Marion County, which has expanded the existing Big Island Wildlife

Area to more than 6,000 acres.

“We have a lot of people here in Dayton who are really passionate about the

outdoors,” said David Durbin, the newly minted president of the Dayton

chapter. “They may not even be hunters, but are still interested in

protecting the natural world. We we want to find that balance between

hunting and conservation to help our area thrive.”

For more information on Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Dayton, Ohio chapter, contact Durbin at d.durbin11@yahoo.com.

The northeast Ohio chapter covers Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit and Portage counties. Their regular meeting location will vary throughout their coverage area, and will be held on the second Thursday of every month. They hope to hold their first pint night in early January 2023. They also want to focus much of their efforts on

habitat protection and production.

“Right now there is not a wild pheasant population in our area,” said Stephen

Fallis, the chapter president. “The interest is definitely there for

wild bird hunting, but the habitat to sustain wild ringnecks is not –

and we want to change that.”

For more information on Pheasants Forever in northeast Ohio, contact Fallis at 440-313- 3138 or email fallis10@hotmail.com.