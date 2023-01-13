Wisconsin’s sports show season kicking off

Madison — Outdoors enthusiasts across the state are making plans for “opening day,” but it’s not that kind of opening day.

Sports show season gets under way later this month, which provides a chance to meet up with friends to find out what’s new, share stories, and see some of the top trophies from the last two seasons.

Anyone looking for ideas on best poses for fish and game mounts will find examples to view at the fishing and hunting events. Take plenty of pictures, and ask questions. There are more than 20 shows this winter and spring, starting with five big ones this month in the Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Madison areas.

First up is the Milwaukee Boat Show at the Expo Center in State Fair Park. It runs Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29 (https://showspan.com/MBS), with more 300 boats from 70 manufacturers.

Also Jan. 20-22, the All-Canada Show returns to the Brookfield Conference Center.

https://www.allcanada.com/all-canada-show/milwaukee/

The WBAY RV and Camping Show runs Jan. 26-29 at the Resch Expo Center, across from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Thursday, Jan. 26, is free admission if you bring three non-perishable food items, and Friday is military appreciation day.

www.reschcomplex.com/events/detail/rv-camping-expo-2.

The All-Canada Show returns to the Radisson Conference Center at the Oneida Casino across from the airport in Green Bay Jan. 26-29.

www.allcanada.com/all-canada-show/green-bay/

Finally, the 19th Lake Home & Cabin Show is set for Jan. 27-29 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. A $2 discount coupon is available on the website.

www.lakehomeandcabinshow.com/madison/general-show-information.



February shows

Some of the biggest shows in the state take place in February. Check the websites for daily deals and more information.

• Madison Camper & RV Show Feb. 3-5, Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center.

http://madisonrvshow.com

• La Crosse Sport Show Show, Feb. 9-12 at the La Crosse Center.

www.sportshowwi.com

• Central Wisconsin Sports Show, Feb. 10-12, Convention & Expo Center.

www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com/springss.php

• Green Bay Boat Show, Feb. 17-19, Resch Expo Center.

www.newisci.org/hunters_expo.html

• Wisconsin State Hunting Expo, Feb. 24-26, Resch Expo.

www.reschcomplex.com/events/detail/green-bay-boatshow-5

• Milwaukee Muskie Expo: Feb. 17-19, Washington County Fair Park.

muskieexpo.com/milwaukee

• SCI Hunter Expo: Feb. 24-26, Resch Expo Center.

https://wisconsinstatehuntingexpo.com

• Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Feb. 24-26, Alliant Energy Center Expo Hall, Madison. More than 300 “fishing only” booths, more than 20 marine dealers, trout pond, kid’s fish bingo and a seminar series.

http://wifishingexpo.com

March shows

The Milwaukee RV Show starts things off, March 2-5, at the Wisconsin Exposition Center in West Allis.

www.milwaukeervshow.com

It’s immediately followed by the state’s longest-running show, the 81st Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Sports Show, March 9-12, at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

http://jssportsshow.com

Here are some other big shows coming up in March:

• Canoecopia, March 10-12 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. It’s the largest paddle-sports consumer event in the world.

www.canoecopia.com

• Central Wisconsin RV & Camping Show, March 10-12, Convention & Expo Center.

www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com/rvcampshow.php

• The Wisconsin Musky Expo is March 17-19 at the Convention & Expo Center.

www.wimuskyexpo.com

• Wisconsin Sport Show, March 17-19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Eau Claire.

http://spring-show.squarespace.com

• RV & Boat Show Main Event, EAA Grounds, Oshkosh, Feb. 24-26.

http://rvboatmainevent.com

• Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, March 24-26, Kalahari Resort & Convention Center, Wisconsin Dells.

www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com/wisconsin