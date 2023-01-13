Ohio Outdoor News fishing report — Jan. 13, 2023

Central Region

Alum Creek Lake (Delaware County) – Some of the backwater coves on Alum got locked up in enough ice to allow for a bit of ice fishing in late December. Anglers report catching loads of crappies and bluegills through the ice with some fat specimens in the mix. A few of the crappies we’ve seen reported taped up to a hefty 14 inches. Others decided to fish the open water below the spillway for saugeyes and crappies with some success there as well. As of this writing on Jan. 5, the lake was back to open water with warmer air temperatures being the order of the day.

Buckeye Lake (Fairfield, Licking, Perry counties) – Late December’s cold snap had anglers fishing through the ice here and catching saugeyes and crappies. On Dec. 30, there was at least five inches of good ice on Buckeye, according to various angler reports. Fishermen were vertically jigging blade baits and ice jigs through the holes to catch mostly panfish such as bluegills and crappies. But, some saugeyes up to 18 inches were also pulled. As of Jan. 5, the lake was back to open water and the fishing pressure had died some.

Indian Lake (Logan County) – The cold snap at the end of the year served ice anglers well at Indian. There was as much as seven inches of good ice in late December and fishermen were pounding the ice for crappies, bluegills, yellow perch, and saugeyes. The typical ice baits were working, such as ice jigs tipped with a minnow, wax worm, or maggot, as were vertically jigged blades. Yellow perch may have been the highlight of the catch, with some anglers producing jumbos up to 13 inches just outside of the weeds. Plenty of saugeyes and crappies were in the mix, too. Moving forward, anglers are focusing their attention on the same spots in open water as of early January.

Northwest Region

Maumee River (Lucas County) – Water temperature as of Jan. 4 was dropping to a cool 39 degrees and water clarity was about 4-6 inches. Maumee Bait and Tackle reports that water levels have finally come up on the Maumee, which is driving some fish into the river, including walleyes, yellow perch, steelhead, and buffalo suckers. Jig and plastic skirt combinations are the best bet right now, according to the folks at the bait shop. Later in the winter, anglers will want to switch up their presentation to a roostertail-type spinnerbait.

Maumee Bait and Tackle, www.maumeetackle.net

Findlay Reservoir No. 1 (Hancock County) – Late December’s cold snap served to put a few anglers on ice here for a few days. They found fish hugging the bottom for the most part, and the only reports we’re getting of catches included small crappies and yellow perch. Most of the catch was throwbacks, but one angler did report catching and keeping a couple of 12-inch crappies. Open water was the name of the game again in early January, and as of this writing on Jan. 5 fishing pressure was extremely light.

Lake Erie harbors (Ottawa County) – Bluegills, largemouth bass, and crappies are the top wintertime targets in these areas. Anglers fishing these parts keep their baits simple – a jig and minnow combo or simply a minnow beneath a float – to land fish. Some hand-size bluegills and decent size crappies can be caught just before ice up and on through the ice-fishing season. As of this writing on Jan. 5, there had been some decent action for crappies on East and West harbors.

Northeast Region

Pymatuning Reservoir (Ashtabula County) – There was a brief window of ice fishing at Pymatuning in late December, and anglers seemed to cash in on the good – but brief – bite. Crappies, bluegills, yellow perch, and walleyes were all in the mix. Ice fishermen were catching them by jigging through the holes with minnows or wax worms. The biggest walleye we saw reported was a 16-inch specimen. Crappies were taping up to a nice 12 inches, and perch up to 13. The lake has largely retreated to open water as of this writing on Jan. 5 with anglers catching fish in many of the same spots as they did through the ice.

West Branch Reservoir (Portage County) – Fishing at West Branch has been confined to the spillway and points nearby for the past week. We’re hearing of some panfish catches below the dam and along the rocks. Crappies, bluegills, and yellow perch have been the name of the game. Not much in the way of size to report. Most of the catches are coming on vertically jigged blade baits or jig and meat combinations.

Mosquito Creek Lake (Trumbull County) – Late December’s cold snap had ice anglers fishing parts of Mosquito, primarily for panfish – crappies, bluegills, and yellow perch. Until temperatures warmed up in early January, fishermen were catching good numbers of fish on jig and minnow combos fished through about six inches of ice. Not many walleyes reported. As of Jan. 5, the lake was back to open water and anglers were fishing off the safety of the docks to catch the aforementioned species. We’re also hearing of a few northern pike being caught and released, primarily in the shallow backwater areas of the lake.

Southwest Region

C.J. Brown Reservoir (Clark County) – During late December’s cold snap, anglers were fishing through a thin layer of ice here from the safety of the docks. They weren’t reporting catching much of anything aside from some small bluegills and crappies. Early January’s warm temperatures return the lake to its liquid form and fishing pressure was light. We’re not hearing of anyone catching walleyes on this southern Ohio lake in recent days.

East Fork Lake (Clermont County) – Many of the lake’s access points were covered in ice and snow at the end of December, but early January’s warm temperatures have changed that scenario. In recent days, fishing pressure has been light, but those who have ventured out and primarily fishing from shore are landing a handful of crappies. They’re using simple minnow rigs, jig and minnow combos, or vertically jigging blade baits to produce the bite. The biggest crappie we’ve seen reported taped at 12 inches.

Caesar Creek Lake (Warren, Clinton, Greene counties) – Crappies are about the only species anglers are catching right now, according to reports from early January. Most are fishing from shore, although some anglers are venturing out in kayaks, which has become extremely popular in the past couple of years. Some decent sized crappies are being landed on Bobby Garland swimbaits and jig and minnow combinations. A straight minnow rig will also work to catch panfish of this variety.

Southeast Region

Salt Fork Lake (Guernsey County) – Early January still left a bit of ice covering Salt Fork. A few anglers, though, were able to launch small boats near the cabins in open water. The bite, though, has been a tough one. A few panfish is all that we’re seeing reported and those specimens have been really small. Nothing much to report in the way of saugeyes, either.

Piedmont Lake (Belmont County) – Saugeyes and crappies are being caught at the dam, although the bite has been a slow pick at best. We’re currently in a time of transition from late fall open water to frigid water temperatures and skim ice. When anglers have been able to find fish at the spillway, they’re vertically jigging blades such as Vib-Es to pick up fish.

Leesville Lake (Carroll County) – Anglers are fishing open water on Leesville, chasing muskies, but without much to report in the way of results. One angler reports catching a few short muskies and releasing them, but we’re not hearing much in the way of any real lunkers being landed. Saugeyes and crappies might be a better option at this time of year. Any time of bait that would work for ice fishing should perform as well in open water.

Lake Erie Region

Western Basin

Walleyes

Where: When anglers have been able to launch from an ice-free ramp, they’re finding fish near G Can. Nothing of real size to report, just legal fish coming in daily bag limits. No particular pattern on the Bandit crankbaits has been mentioned – most any color is working.

Yellow perch

There haven’t been many reports at all of anglers catching or even seeking out perch.

Central Basin

Walleyes

Where: Anglers have managed to get out of Edgewater in recent days and are marking a lot of shad on the graphs. They’re not finding the walleyes as willing biters right now, however. A continued warm up should change things sufficiently.

Yellow perch

Fishermen fishing off the shoreline in Cleveland are catching yellow perch, walleyes, and steelhead along the rocks.

Cleveland metroparks

Water levels are dropping in area streams and based on the weather forecast anglers can look forward to good steelhead fishing opportunities into the weekend. A fresh push of steelhead from the lake is expected as water levels recede further. Steelhead have already been distributed throughout the main branch of the Rocky and Chagrin rivers. As water first begins to clear, a brightly colored dime to nickel size spawn sac (hot pink and chartreuse are good in stained water) works very well, and as water clears further other effective offerings include live minnows, 1⁄64- or 1⁄32-ounce jigs (marabou and plastic tubes) tipped with maggots, and salmon egg mimicking beads (same colors as noted with spawn sacs) drifted under floats.

As Lake Erie conditions permit, some steelhead may still be found off the breakwall at E.55th Marina and off the rocks at Edgewater Park, as well as Wildwood Park. In the colder water, baits drifted under floats, such as a marabou jig tipped with a minnow or a nightcrawlers, have the edge over casting hardware. These same areas may also produce a walleye after dark, although the majority of the walleyes move west on their seasonal migration in winter. Perfect 10, Rapala Husky Jerk and other shallow running stick-style crankbaits work well for shore casting anglers.

In mid December, our first round scheduled winter trout stockings took place. This stocking consisted of a total of 3,000 pounds of trout distributed as follows: Wallace Lake (1,400 pounds), Shadow Lake (750 pounds), Ledge Lake (650 pounds), Ranger Lake (100 pounds) and Judge’s Lake (100 pounds). The majority of the fish are 1-pound rainbow trout, but a good number of brook, brown, golden rainbow and even some trophy tiger trout are in the mix. A fair number of trout remain at Ohio and Erie Canal from stocking in October. Note: the daily limit at Wallace, Ledge, Ranger and Judge’s lakes is 3 trout/angler and the limit at Shadow Lake and the Ohio and Erie Canal is 5 trout/angler. The trout bite well on colorful dime size balls of Power Bait dough, a wax worm or two on a small marabou or tube jig, and jigging spoons.

Cleveland Metroparks, www.clevelandmetroparks.com.