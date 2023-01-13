New York letters to the editor: Crossbows and guns a hot topic

Commentaries and letters are the opinion of the writers, not necessarily that of New York Outdoor News.

At age 76, after reading Mr. Cotraccia’s explanation of the New York Bowhunters stance on crossbows, (Dec. 16 NYODN), I feel very much caught in the middle – in the middle between those who vehemently oppose any crossbow season expansion and those who want unlimited archery use permitted.

I have previously hunted with both recurve and compound vertical bows. Now, however with arthritis, glaucoma, as well as loss of night vision, I can no longer hunt with those instruments. The vision issues prevent me from using a draw-lock device with accuracy. Certainly there must a number of other “senior” hunters facing similar challenges.

I am not asking for full archery season crossbow use for everyone. I am asking that those who oppose any season expansion to have some compassion for us older hunters, you will be in our shoes someday.

Please do not oppose a proposal that would allow senior hunters the use of modern, crank cocked, and scope-sighted bows for the entire season.

Charlie Edgecomb Hornell

Smoke and mirrors from New York Bowhunters President

If it were not already controversial enough, I believe that New York Bowhunters President Andrew Cotraccia in his lengthy rebuttal of Mr. Monteleone’s commentary has introduced irrelevant issues and misdirection into the issue of crossbow use in the bow season.

The basic issue here is should crossbows, a compression powered deer hunting implement, share the same hunting season as compound bows, and stick-and- string bows, both also compression powered implements?

I believe, “yes,” and offer precedent to support this position.

Many years ago there were only stick-and-string bows in the deer woods. Then compound bows with a mechanical advantage became available. The compounds were given the same season as the stick-and-stringers without even discussion and have virtually taken over the deer woods.

No harm done, as all compression powered implements offer similar deer killing utility – comparable range and power. So, in essence, what NYB is trying to do is avoid having done to them what they did to others. I believe the issues raised in Mr. Cotraccia’s letter in the Dec. 16 edition are largely irrelevant.

Consider the following:

• NYB is winning because they are better at lobbying. Irrelevant: of course they are winning, they are a large well-funded and organized group;

• NYB members are vastly in favor of keeping crossbows out of the bow season.

Irrelevant: of course they are. That’s why they joined NYB.

• Does NYB really love kids? Irrelevant.

• Politicians should vote with the majority. Actually wrong: They should do what is right.

So, lets have some peace on earth and equal seasons for like weapons.

Lou Kosko New York City

Make all seasons exclusive, equal

I’ve got a couple possible solutions to the bow-versus-crossbow season debate.

As the Southern Zone deer seasons sit now, bow is legal for 90 days; crossbow, 55 days; black powder 40 days; shotgun/rifle 23 days. Under present regulations bowhunters get first shot at all deer, they can legally take two bucks (shotgun/rifle hunters cannot) and the bow is the only weapon with an “exclusive” season.

My proposal is that a 12-week deer season be split equally amongst the four major legal weapon categories. Bow would begin with an exclusive season of three weeks, followed by threeweek crossbow only, then three-week rifle/shotgun only, and then a three-week black powder only. (Although a sharing of the final 9 weeks may be possible as gun, crossbow hunters do not seem to mind sharing the woods). The following year this would switch, bow would go to the end and the other seasons would move up a slot. This rotation would continue annually.

An alternate might be an added but separate and exclusive season for truly primitive weapons. Bow would retain the honor of being exclusive to begin big game hunting in the Southern Zone, Oct. 1-14; stick bow with no releases or sights, Oct. 15-23; flintlock rifles, Oct. 24-31. Bow would then be allowed again until the exclusive crossbow season which would be the two weeks that it is normally scheduled previous to shotgun/rifle hunting. Bow would still have the longest exclusive season.

Another thought. When I took the bow safety class, because I thought it the right thing to do before hunting with a crossbow, the crossbow was referenced frequently and at times interchangeably when discussing bowhunting.

The bow shop where the class was held had both bow and crossbow expertise and equipment for both, but nothing for firearms. I recently needed repair on my crossbow. It was done at a bow shop, not a gun shop.

It appears several people in the know see the crossbow as a bow, not a gun.

Doug Lennon Hilton

Gun owners can blame themselves

New York hunters are griping about the new gun control laws, but how many of them supported the NRA with membership and contributions or voted for anti-gun politicians?

How many FUDDS – a derisive term used to describe gun owners who don’t think that the AR-15 and similar arms are Second Amendment protected and/or whom are against the right to carry a firearm for self-defense and support “common sense” infringements on the 2A – didn’t object to AR-15s being banned by Govs. Pataki and Cuomo?

FUDDS who bought into the lie that the AR-15 is a “weapon of war designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible” better smarten up because if many Democrats are successful with banning “assault weapons,” their next move is to vilify scoped bolt actions as “sniper rifles designed for assassinations” before trying to ban them.

The NRA isn’t blameful in the least for the new gun laws. For an honest answer to that question, those who are too cheap to defend their rights and don’t give a damn about guns other than their own need only look into the mirror.

Thanks for nothing, FUDDS!

Andy Massimilian Manhattan

