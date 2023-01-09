Illinois DNR Director to step down

It was a surprise when Colleen Callahan was appointed DNR Director in 2019. It was equally surprising on Jan. 6 when she announced she would be leaving the post.

Reasons behind the move are still not clear in wake of the decision, but it’s not unusual for administrations to shake up as new terms begin. In fact, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is set to begin his second term, released a statement Friday noting a handful of departures.

Callahan was the first female to hold the top spot at DNR.

“Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan will step down from her position on January 16,” the statement read. “Since beginning her term, Director Callahan has guided the department through the formation of a new strategic plan focused on protecting Illinois’ natural resources and reducing the impact of climate change. Callahan also advocated for DNR’s largest budget in decades to fund repairs and updates at state sites and led the successful re-brand of invasive carp to Copi.”

Before taking the role leading the DNR, Callahan served as state director of Illinois’ Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and worked for over 30 years in agriculture communications for WMBD Radio in Peoria.

Pritzker’s office has not said when they plan to replace Callahan, but a decision is expected soon.