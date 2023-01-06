Friday, January 6th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, January 6th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Ohio’s outdoor calendar (Jan. 6, 2023)

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 7: WTU Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. For more info, call Don Boling, 513-300-9203.

JAN. 14: WTU Central Ohio Spring Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Makoy Center, 5462 N. Center St., Hilliard. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

JAN. 21: WTU Muskingum Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds’ Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House. For more info, call Jamie May, 740-572-1624.

FEB. 4: WTU Shelby County Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. For more info, call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

FEB. 10: National Wild Turkey Federation Buckeye Conservation Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington. For more info, call Steve Ferryman, 614-633-5986.

FEB. 18: WTU Ohio Five Rivers Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

FEB. 25: WTU Champaign County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For more info, call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

FEB. 25: Ohio Hunter Trapper Education Association annual banquet, 9 a.m., Northstar Golf Club, 1150 Wilson Road, Sunbury. For more info, call Ed Crosby, 440-336-3569.

MARCH 4: WTU
Hole in the Horn chapter Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion
banquet facility, 1945 Mogadore Road, Kent. For more info, call Dennis
Malloy, 330-507-9489.

MARCH 24: WTU
Big Buckeye Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Center, 7033 Glenn
Highway, Cambridge. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

SHOWS

JAN. 13-15: National
Fishing Expo, Cincinnati, Friday Noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6
p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center. For more
info, visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com.

JAN. 20-22, 25-29: Cincinnati
Boat, Sport, and Travel Show, Duke Energy Convention Center,
Cincinnati. For more info, visit www.renfroproductions.com.

JAN. 19-21: Northeast
Ohio Sportsman Show, Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg. Thursday 2
p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For
more info, visit www.ohiosportsmanshow.com.

JAN. 29: Columbia
Game Club Hunting, Fishing, Gun trade show, 9 a.m., Medina County
Fairgrounds, 720 W. Smith Road, Medina. For more info, call Joe,
440-845-6363.

FEB. 10-12: National
Fishing Expo, Columbus, state fairgrounds, Friday noon to 7 p.m.,
Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info,
visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com.

MARCH 17-19: Open
Season Sportsman’s Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Columbus. Friday 2 p.m. to 7
p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info,
visit www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374
Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz,
330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8
a.m.- 1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605
Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd
Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

Trumball County DU 4th Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt: Dec. 18. Free to kids up to 17. Must RSVP. For more info call Jim Waldman, 330-766-2193.

SEASON DATES

JAN. 7: Muzzleloader opens

JAN. 8: Pheasant season closes

JAN. 10: Muzzleloader closes

JAN. 31: Squirrel season closes

JAN. 31: Fox, raccoon, skunk, oppossum, and weasel season closes

FEB. 5: Deer archery season closes

FEB. 28: Rabbit season closes

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Crossbows as a matter of fact

Jerry Bush January 6, 2023

The unjust criticisms I read directed toward crossbows and sometimes their users cause me sadness. I also feel a little

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative