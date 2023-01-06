Ohio’s outdoor calendar (Jan. 6, 2023)

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 7: WTU Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. For more info, call Don Boling, 513-300-9203.

JAN. 14: WTU Central Ohio Spring Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Makoy Center, 5462 N. Center St., Hilliard. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

JAN. 21: WTU Muskingum Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds’ Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House. For more info, call Jamie May, 740-572-1624.

FEB. 4: WTU Shelby County Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. For more info, call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

FEB. 10: National Wild Turkey Federation Buckeye Conservation Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington. For more info, call Steve Ferryman, 614-633-5986.

FEB. 18: WTU Ohio Five Rivers Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

FEB. 25: WTU Champaign County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For more info, call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

FEB. 25: Ohio Hunter Trapper Education Association annual banquet, 9 a.m., Northstar Golf Club, 1150 Wilson Road, Sunbury. For more info, call Ed Crosby, 440-336-3569.

MARCH 4: WTU

Hole in the Horn chapter Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Kent American Legion

banquet facility, 1945 Mogadore Road, Kent. For more info, call Dennis

Malloy, 330-507-9489.

MARCH 24: WTU

Big Buckeye Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Center, 7033 Glenn

Highway, Cambridge. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

SHOWS

JAN. 13-15: National

Fishing Expo, Cincinnati, Friday Noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6

p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sharonville Convention Center. For more

info, visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com.

JAN. 20-22, 25-29: Cincinnati

Boat, Sport, and Travel Show, Duke Energy Convention Center,

Cincinnati. For more info, visit www.renfroproductions.com.

JAN. 19-21: Northeast

Ohio Sportsman Show, Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg. Thursday 2

p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For

more info, visit www.ohiosportsmanshow.com.

JAN. 29: Columbia

Game Club Hunting, Fishing, Gun trade show, 9 a.m., Medina County

Fairgrounds, 720 W. Smith Road, Medina. For more info, call Joe,

440-845-6363.

FEB. 10-12: National

Fishing Expo, Columbus, state fairgrounds, Friday noon to 7 p.m.,

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info,

visit www.nationalfishingexpos.com.

MARCH 17-19: Open

Season Sportsman’s Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Columbus. Friday 2 p.m. to 7

p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info,

visit www.openseasonsportsmansexpo.com.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374

Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz,

330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8

a.m.- 1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605

Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd

Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

Trumball County DU 4th Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt: Dec. 18. Free to kids up to 17. Must RSVP. For more info call Jim Waldman, 330-766-2193.

SEASON DATES

JAN. 7: Muzzleloader opens

JAN. 8: Pheasant season closes

JAN. 10: Muzzleloader closes

JAN. 31: Squirrel season closes

JAN. 31: Fox, raccoon, skunk, oppossum, and weasel season closes

FEB. 5: Deer archery season closes

FEB. 28: Rabbit season closes

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.