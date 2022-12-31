Long Show: 20 years of CREP

https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/12/p/n/Dec.-31-long-show.mp3

Top topics this week include discussion with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman regarding the 20th anniversary of the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. Also, remembering the DNR’s Glenn DelGiudice, who’d been with the agency for 30 years and passed unexpectedly on Dec. 23. Then Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela joins the program to chat with Rob about his visit to Costa Rica. They also discuss expanding fisher populations in southern Minnesota. Tim Lesmeister and Rob wrap up the show with a trio of topics from Wisconsin: Fred Prehn’s decision to exit the Natural Resources Board, new leader of the Wisconsin DNR Adam Payne, and CWD found in Buffalo County.