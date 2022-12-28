Public invited to register for limited spots to attend Jan. 20 DNR Roundtable

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz talks with DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen at a recent DNR Roundtable. The Roundtable provides a forum for Minnesota’s conservation community to engage with each other, along with state and DNR leadership. (Photo by Rob Drieslein)

For the first time, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Roundtable will include an open registration opportunity for what has historically been an invitation-only event.

The DNR Roundtable is an annual gathering of conservation partners to discuss fisheries, wildlife, and ecological and water resource topics. The 2023 roundtable is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Members of the public interested in attending can register for one of a limited number of free, first-come, first-served slots. Registration opens at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The DNR’s Roundtable page will include a registration link.

The Roundtable provides a forum for Minnesota’s conservation community to engage with each other and DNR leadership, with an emphasis on conversation and idea sharing.

The theme of the 2023 Roundtable is “Minnesotans Working Together – The Key to Conservation Success.” The keynote speaker will be Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. Featured speakers will include Commissioner Sarah Strommen and other leaders from the DNR and the conservation community.