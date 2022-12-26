Notes from this past deer season

An 8-pointer is caught on a game camera as he works a scrape. (Photo from Mike Raykoviz)

My early expectations for this past archery season were high. I set trail cameras out in early September and got some photos of not one, but three good bucks.

Even more exciting was that they were regularly working a scrape only 20 yards from my stand. Six weeks after the season opened, I only got a glimpse of one of them.

I need not remind anyone who bow-hunted this past fall of the unseasonably warm temperatures that prevailed for most of the season. Night after night, my routine was to park the truck, walk the quarter mile to my stand, wait for nearly three hours, climb down and head home. Nothing showed up and it was frustrating, to say the least. Not that I didn’t have my chances.

By October’s end, I was optimistic again. I had passed on a wide four-point, a five-point, and a small six-point with a rack between his ears, but there was no sign of the three dandies I had on camera.

Finally, on a snowy evening the day before archery season closed, a nice eight-point came up the old logging road and past my stand. The only problem was he was 30 yards away and a shade too far for me to take a chance. The snow was falling pretty heavily and I didn’t want to face the possibility of trailing a deer with snow covering up the blood trail. He was killed a week later during the firearms season by a friend hunting a different part of the farm.

Archery season came and went. For me at least, it was a bust.

Things picked up on the opening day of the firearms season when an eight-point with his nose to the ground trotted by about 70 yards away. I was satisfied with the result, but would have preferred to have killed him with a bow and arrow.

My next opportunity came the day before Thanksgiving when I could take my grandson, Luke, hunting with me. My son and his family live in North Carolina. This is usually one of two days Luke could join me in the woods.

Luke and I headed out just after noon and settled in to watch an old hay field. This past season, I could find no wild apples, no acorns, and no beechnuts. This meant the green grass of the hay field would be as good a place as any to see deer.

Ever since he was little, Luke enthusiastically looked forward to accompanying me on what has become “our hunt.” With only a few hours to hunt each season, I was never able to score on a deer and initiate Luke to the task of field dressing it and dragging it to the truck.

I did however use our time together to teach him how to distinguish between red and white oak trees and how to identify a white pine from hemlock. I showed him how to identify fox from raccoon droppings and the meaning of a buck rub and a scrape.

This year, we almost succeeded in our quest for a deer. Since I already killed an antlered deer the week before, we would be limited to only tagging an antlerless deer. No matter.

A deer of any description would do to top off our outdoor lessons. About an hour into our sit, Luke spotted a four-point entering the field just over 100 yards from my position. “No good,” I whispered. “He’s too small and besides, I can’t shoot him because I don’t have a tag.”

We watched the young buck feed in the grass for about 20 minutes when Luke nudged me and said, “Grandpa, there’s a bunch of deer to your left.”

I couldn’t see them from my position. They were coming from another field but never entered far enough into the field we were monitoring for me to get a shot.

Quitting time was soon upon us and Luke and I packed up, leaving the deer for someone else. It was a good hunt.