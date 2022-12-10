Long Show: Ice fishing – and the rescue of the great ‘ice’ buck

https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/12/g/y/Dec-10-long-show.mp3

Tim Lesmeister guest hosts for Rob Drieslein this week, but the content is the same: Great updates on the Upper Midwest outdoors scene. Lesmeister and Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman kick off the show with discussion on the status of the muzzleloader season plus a recap of the rescue of a massive whitetail buck from the frozen Red Lake River. Then Kolt Ringer from Aqua-Vu jumps into the show to discuss the recent St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show and how technology continues to change and improve the world of ice angling. Brian Smith from RiverBend Resort enters the fray to talk with Tim about the outlook for ice fishing on Lake of the Woods, then the one and only Jason Lesmeister joins his dad for a segment to share insights from his multi-state hunting trips this fall. Thank you Tim Lesmeister for guest-hosting this week!