Kung Pao Turkey

From Timothy J. Kraskey’s cookbook "Red, White & Everything Else"

Instead of calling for take-out, use the wild turkey you have harvested and make this Asian-inspired dish from Tim’s cookbook. He suggests serving it on a bed of white or brown rice, and notes that the infusion of flavor and spice in the dish pairs well with a German-style sweet white wine, such as a Riesling.

Ingredients

Marinade

2 lbs. turkey (or pheasant) meat, diced into ½ inch cubes

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine or dry sherry

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Stir-Fry Sauce

½ cup chicken stock

½ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons Chinese or balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons Chinese hot chili paste

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Stir-Fry Vegetables (Prepare with the marinated meat)

8-10 dried red chilis (Note: Fresh dried chilis are hotter than old ones)

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely minced

½ fresh red bell pepper, cut into ½ inch chunks

½ fresh yellow bell pepper, cut into ½ inch chunks

3 stalks celery, cut into ½ inch chunks

2 medium carrots, diced into ½ inch chunks

4-5 green or spring onions, sliced into 1/4 -inch pieces

½ cup roasted peanuts or cashews, salted or unsalted

Directions

1. Whisk all ingredients for the marinade together in a medium sized bowl until blended together. Add turkey meat (or pheasant) and stir until all the meat is covered. Place in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

2. Whisk the stir-fry sauce ingredients together in a medium bowl until the sugar dissolves. Set aside until ready for cooking meat.

3. Heat a large pan with high sides or a wok for stir frying the meat. Heat pan on high heat. Add 2-3 tablespoons of cooking oil (suggest peanut or canola oil). Drain marinade, then add the marinated turkey (or pheasant) to the pan. Stir the meat often to prevent burning. When meat is mostly cooked, remove from the pan and place in a dish so you can use the pan for the stir-fry vegetables.

4. Return pan to heat and add an additional 2 tablespoons of cooking oil. When hot, add the chilis, celery, carrots, red and yellow peppers. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes or until the vegetables just start to soften. Add the garlic and ginger to the pan. After cooking garlic and ginger with vegetables another minute, return the turkey to the pan and add the stir fry sauce. Cook until the sauce starts to thicken, stirring constantly. Add the peanuts and green onions. Remove from the heat and serve.

Makes 6-8 servings

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

If this recipe is one you enjoy, check out another turkey recipe from the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild: https://www.outdoornews.com/2020/07/28/szechuan-turkey/