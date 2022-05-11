It’s almost orchid time

Each year as I am starting to mourn the passing of morel mushroom season, I remember that the early spring orchids start to bloom as morel season ends. I usually start seeing the first blooms during the first couple of weeks of May in my area of southwest Illinois.

Generally, one of the first of the season’s wild orchids I see in southern Illinois is the Purple Twayblade orchid.

These small orchids are easy to miss if you aren’t looking for them. I always think the flowers of this small orchid have a somewhat spidery outer space alien-ish look to them. The flowers aren’t especially bright or distinctively colored.

Purple Twayblade is a perennial orchid species that can grow up to about 8 or 9 inches tall from a bulb-like root. It has a single pair of basal leaves and one central flowering stalk. The leaves are smooth, oval, and almost a little shiny-looking. The flowers are light green and mauve-purple. Their color scheme and relatively small size enable them to blend in and go unnoticed in a late spring woodland setting. In Illinois, no other orchid closely resembles Purple Twayblade, so it is easy to identify.

Deer and rabbits like to graze on this orchid, so you might find some browse damage if you run into a patch of them.

The Purple Twayblade is an Illinois native and is relatively widely distributed throughout the state. Depending on the area, its abundance varies from rare to occasional. I suspect in some places, it is far more than just “occasional.” But, since it’s easy to overlook this orchid, I believe there are more that folks just don’t see. I also suspect many who encounter this beauty don’t think to report finding the orchid via iNauralist, or other citizen science programs.

Habitats for the purple twayblade include: small openings in wooded areas from fallen trees, open upland woodlands, upland sand sandy savannas, abandoned shrubby fields, and small meadows in wooded areas.

Purple Twayblade is associated with oak-hickory woodlands and mixed woodlands (pines and deciduous trees). As many property owners and managers begin to clear woodland areas of the dreaded bush honeysuckle, Russian olive, and other invasives and do prescribed burns, they are creating conditions that will enhance the return of previous populations of Purple Twayblade orchids.

We know that excessive shade from canopy trees and shrubs can cause entire colonies of plants to die out; these particular woodland management practices can help maintain or even reveal the historic populations of these orchids.

Keep your eyes open as you traverse the late spring and early summer woodlands and other habitats. You might have an undocumented population of these beauties in your neighborhood. If nothing else, you will be treated to the sight of one Illinois odd and exciting looking native orchids!