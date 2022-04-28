Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 29, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continues to monitor the removal of the remains of multiple fishing shelters on Lake of the Woods and Hayes Lake.

CO Corey Sura (Baudette) and CO Curtis Simonson pulled in to a local river access where they found several individuals attempting to load a half-sunken boat onto its trailer. Apparently the boat had a bilge pump malfunction and the boat began to go down while on the anglers were on the river. Luckily, a boat of good Samaritans witnessed the event unfolding and helped by towing the boat to the access and assisted in getting the boat trailered. All boaters made it to shore safely. Sura and Simonson also responded to assist local agencies at the International Falls school for a call about a bomb threat.

CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) continued to monitor ATV and turkey-hunting activities in the area. Flood waters are at a dangerous level and he wants to remind everyone to take the precautions that are needed to maintain safety. If you’re able to volunteer to fill sandbags, please reach out to your local authorities.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports taking various wildlife-related complaints and checking on a boundary-related issue along an area scientific and natural area.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports a slow, snowy start to the turkey season. Area lakes are beginning to break away from shore, and rivers are filling with runoff.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) assisted with in-service training and with a trespass case. Peterson also received calls about dogs chasing deer, wildlife-related calls, and deer license violations.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working spring turkey hunting and ATVing enforcement. A report about a calf killed by wolves was investigated.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking turkey hunters and spring beaver trappers, and attending annual in-service training at Camp Ripley. Calls from the public included complaints about hunter harassment and conflicts between landowners and beaver trappers.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) continued to work illegal dumping and spring turkey hunting. He also fielded reports about bird mortality.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) responded to several TIP calls regarding illegal turkey hunting, including shooting turkeys from a motor vehicle. Plautz assisted another officer with an overlimit of turkeys and a lend-and-borrow license investigation. A juvenile did the right thing when he called the local CO after shooting at a tom turkey and finding a hen had been hit. The youth immediately called Plautz to notify her of the situation.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked turkey hunters in the snow and sleet. Complaints about a floating dock and a submerged boat were received and investigated in Douglas County.

CO Emily Douvier (Morris) reports focusing time in the field on turkey hunters, anglers, and nuisance-animal complaints.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, beaver trappers, and AV operators. Additional time was spent attending annual training and handling incidentally caught otters.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) attended training at Camp Ripley. He also patrolled for turkey hunting, angling, and ATVing activity. He reports fielding numerous calls regarding sick/injured/deceased wildlife.

CO Calie Kunst (Remer) attended training, monitored trapping activity, and took various phone calls throughout the week. Kunst also investigated a shoreline violation and a dogs-chasing-deer call.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent the week on a variety of activities. Enforcement action was taken for operating an OHM on a highway, an ATV on a closed trail, transporting a loaded firearm, and numerous other recreational vehicle violations, as well as an order for protection violation.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continues to sporadically check ice anglers. Access points have largely melted and the ice can’t be trusted. Some time was spent working a deer-hunting investigation. Mathy also worked on Bear Committee items and took a nuisance-beaver complaint.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports the Rainy River has been fairly busy with catch-and-release sturgeon fishing, even with the wet, cold, and windy conditions. The sturgeon keep season will end May 7. Sturgeon anglers are reminded that if they are planning to keep a sturgeon, it must be between 45 and 50 inches. They also must validate their sturgeon tag and immediately place the tag on the sturgeon in front of the tail fin.

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls) reports working the Rainy River this past week, checking sturgeon anglers. Simonson would like to encourage people to take the time to secure docks, boats, or anything else along their shorelines on the Rainy River. The water will continue to rise.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports sturgeon anglers proved to be a tenacious bunch this past weekend. Campers from various sites along the Rainy River reported waking up to inches of water in tents and water surrounding campers and wheelhouses. With recent rain and tributary rivers releasing ice, the level that water rose overnight was measured in feet. Several calls were fielded about people concerned about the condition of wild animals.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) continued monitoring closed roads and ATV trails in the area. Heavy rain has washed out a couple of roads locally. Rivers and streams are outside their banks, and ditches are full of water. Fishing activity remains nonexistent. Lakes remain ice-covered.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) reports outdoor activity remained low due to lingering winter-like weather and ice-covered lakes. Several contacts were made involving ATV violations and burning prohibited materials throughout the week. Zavodnik continues to work on investigations involving big-game violations from the previous deer-hunting season.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and ATVing activity. Lake ice continues to slowly deteriorate. Broughten worked closed trails for illegal ATVing activity. It’s unfortunate, but ATV operators are reminded that barricades and gates aren’t placed to go around.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) worked seasonal activities within the station and assisted officers on the North Shore with the beginning of river angling activities.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) took a report of illegal birch pole theft in a state forest. The suspect was located and stated he was just cutting a few trees to decorate his home. He did not know if he was cutting on state or private property and was unaware of Minnesota’s law regarding transport of decorative forest materials. Questions have been fielded regarding the strong probability of ice-covered lakes this May 14 fishing opener.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports checking Lake Superior tributary anglers throughout the week despite less-than-ideal angling conditions. Hill swapped out equipment for the year. Crescent Lake in Cook County had 34 inches of ice this week, so who knows what the walleye opener will bring.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked North Shore-area streams for fish run activity. Streams are now flowing with the spring melt, but high water is making fishing challenging. Murray also responded to a complaint of ice-fishing equipment abandoned on an area lake. Please contact Murray if you are the owner of the equipment found on Bassett Lake.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) conducted trapping enforcement, checked a few last-minute ice anglers, and took miscellaneous wildlife-related calls.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked OHV complaints, monitored trapping activity, and attended in-service training. Enforcement action was taken for operating an OHV on a state highway and OHV registration issues.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATVing activity during the week, with complaints coming in about ATVers on state paved trails.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working angling, ATVing, trapping, and boating enforcement throughout the area. Enforcement action was taken for several angling and boating violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to patrol the area for turkey-hunting and trapping activity. Hochstein also monitored forest roads and ATV trails that are currently closed to motorized traffic due to extremely soft conditions.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) spent much of the week working shore anglers along the North Shore. A complaint about the posting of public property was investigated, and turkey hunters were checked. A reminder to take down your bird feeders as they are rapidly turning into bear feeders.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) spent the majority of the week working Lake Superior and the North Shore tributaries. Water levels in the rivers are high, but anglers are still attempting to catch steelhead.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) patrolled Moose Lake and Jay Cooke state parks and the Fond du Lac State Forest for spring road and trail closures. Humphrey also checked turkey hunters in the area. He took calls about dogs chasing deer, nuisance animals, trespass-posting requirements, and turkey-hunting regulations.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) reports that rivers along the North Shore have opened, and with recent melting and rain are flowing fast and high. River anglers have been trying the Lester, Sucker, and Knife rivers with some fish getting hooked. Snow cover in the woods north of Duluth is still more than 2 feet.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled for turkey hunting and all-terrain vehicle activity. Calls have been received regarding illegal use on closed trails. Guida also fielded dead deer-related calls and another about a lost beaver that wouldn’t leave a concerned citizen’s yard.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports lakes in the area are starting to have more open water around shorelines and areas with current. Although ice conditions are poor, there have been a few ice anglers still targeting sunfish and crappies.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked turkey hunters and beaver-trapping activity, which picked up this past week. Flerlage assisted two loons get back to the Mississippi River after being stuck on the wrong side of a highway fence. One loon was humble enough to be carried to the water’s edge and released. The other was too proud to be carried and required a crate to deliver it back to its mate.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked ATVing, trapping, turkey hunting, and angling activity. As ice melts on lakes, Griffith would like to remind anglers of the dangers of cold water. Always wear a life jacket and have all safety equipment on watercraft.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a turkey-hunting trespass call, crop depredation by deer, nuisance-beaver complaints, and a public waters complaint. Several zoning complaints were turned over to the local government unit.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) assisted with an ATVer-fleeing case in a neighboring station.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) reports most area lakes remain covered in ice. Rivers had some fishing activity where shore anglers were found trying to catch catfish and rough fish.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked turkey hunting, trapping, and ATVing enforcement this week. Calls were fielded regarding incidentally caught animals and permits for minnow harvesting.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area angling activity and ATVing enforcement. Westby also worked a turkey case in which charges for an overlimit and lend/borrow were filed.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) talked to youth and parents at an ATV safety class and monitored turkey hunting in the station.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) monitored area shore-angling spots for complaints about crappie overlimits. Ice is off most lakes in the area. Several reports about sick birds were handled this week. Turkey hunting activity was worked. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a boat with the plug in.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week attending Enforcement Division training. Krauel also spent time checking anglers. Anglers were excited to get out on the boat after the last of the ice disappeared this past week.

CO Blong Lor (Center City) spent the week checking anglers and turkey hunters. Time also was spent following up on dumping and burning complaints.

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Buffalo) spent the week checking anglers and turkey hunters. Time also was spent investigating public waters and wetland complaints. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations, burning prohibited materials, and fishing without a license.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled the area for boating enforcement and angling enforcement. Hanna reminded boaters of the life jacket requirements along with registration of boats. Hanna also enforced ATV laws and trespass laws.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) reports a wanton waste deer complaint was investigated. It was determined the deer were legally harvested and processed. The meatless carcasses were left hanging in trees for other critters to enjoy.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) spent time at Camp Ripley providing training to other officers. He also fielded questions in regards to spring turkey hunting.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) spent the week looking for turkey hunters and early open-water anglers. Most turkey hunters have stated they’re holding off this year due to unseasonably cold weather. A few anglers braved the low temps and high winds to get out on the water, but reported a poor bite.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time checking anglers. Lerchen also followed up on deer-feeding violations.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) attended an annual in-service training at Camp Ripley and media relations training in Roseville. He worked angling and AIS activities on metro-area lakes.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling and hunting activity. Salzer also attended training and worked on reports. Salzer received several wildlife-related complaints.

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) primarily spent time patrolling for trout anglers and turkey hunters. Angling and hunting success was limited due to frequent rain and heavy wind during the week. Thomas also taught firearms safety and worked on ongoing investigations.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) attended annual training at Camp Ripley early in the week and additional training in the metro on Thursday. He also spent time getting his boat ready for the upcoming St. Croix River fishing opener. Additionally, he worked an ongoing fire investigation.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent time checking anglers and fielding questions about trout fishing. Arntzen also investigated a small-game violation and dealt with several nuisance-animal calls.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring trout anglers in the area. He also spoke at a firearms safety class and a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary boating class.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking stream anglers, ATV operators, and turkey hunters. Strong April winds continue to hamper turkey-calling efforts.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) spent time this past week attending training at Camp Ripley. Calls about litter and trespass and K9-related calls were fielded throughout the week.

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) spent time checking anglers and turkey hunters this week. High winds made it difficult for hunters and anglers across the area this week.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working fishing, ATVing, and spring turkey-hunting enforcement. Trout anglers started to see more success with the rise in air and water temperatures late in the week. ATV operators are reminded of the Ag Zone ditch restrictions from April 1 to Aug. 1.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Cassie Block (Willmar) spent time this week patrolling the area for angling activity, as well as turkey-hunting activity. Efforts were also focused on burning and litter complaints.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) reports multiple phone calls were received about possible sick or injured eagles or waterfowl. People are reminded to report the findings to the Minnesota DNR at 888-646-6367, because biologists may be interested in recording the tracking of the bird flu.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) spent time this week following up on litter complaints and working turkey hunters. End-of-the-week activity included sportfishing enforcement and fielding questions about avian flu.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received calls for fishing and turkey-hunting law clarifications. He also received calls pertaining to sick and injured wildlife. Nelson worked fishing, turkey hunting, invasive species, ATV, and solid waste activities.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) worked turkey hunting activity locally and encountered hunters having limited success. A hunter-harassment case investigation is ongoing.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Brent Ihnen (Waseca) patrolled his station this week for fishing, boating, and ATVing activity. Additional time was spent checking turkey hunters.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on recreational vehicle and fishing activity. VanThuyne also followed up on complaints and attendant training at Camp Ripley.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) checked turkey hunters and anglers throughout the past week. ATV and littering complaints were taken.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) attended a public meeting for a proposed no-wake zone in the West Channel near Sportsman’s Landing. River anglers were checked.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) spent time this week checking anglers and assisting Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks with a case.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) answered questions about trout angling regulations and trespass concerns. Schneider also attended a meeting regarding the planning for a Law Enforcement Memorial in southeastern Minnesota.