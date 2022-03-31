Sharing the wealth of an ice shack

Chippewa County resident Jon Coullard, left, and his son, Marcel, with a 37 inch, 13 pound northern pike they speared in the upper St. Mary’s River before the season ended March 15. (Photo courtesy of Tom Pink)

Readers may be tired of hearing about my ice shack adventures, but here’s another one – a good one. The ice is thick and it will be here for a while yet.

I acquired my shack from friends who built it with their neighbors several years ago. In spite of their three families using it regularly, they generously opened it up to others, including me and my family and friends. Since this shack has moved downstream into my neighborhood, I’ve tried to continue that tradition, allowing others to enjoy it on days when I can’t.

This winter, Chippewa County resident Jon Coullard and his son, Marcel, have been using the shack on days when I’m at work. Bless their hearts, they used a saw to enlarge the spear hole that I didn’t make as large as I usually do. Jon is a longtime St. Mary’s River ice fisherman, and he knows how to make things optimal for spearing.

No sooner did the Coullard boys cut a bigger hole when a massive pike floated through, just under the ice. Jon said it looked like an alligator – it was so close to the floor of the shack – and when he speared the 37 inch, 13-pounder, he said the spear never left his hand.

Not to be outdone, a week later, my friend Joe Susi of Sault Ste. Marie speared a 40 inch, 15.73 pound monster while fishing by himself while I was attending a meeting in our community. He said it was the only fish that came in, but when they’re that big, you don’t need any more.

With those two dandy fish, as well as some others, including the first whitefish of the season that was so big my partner thought it might be a carp in the low morning light, the shack has been more of a spear shack than a hook-and-line shack this year. Most of the fish we’ve taken have been speared.

It harkens back to years ago, when hardly anyone caught fish in this neck of the woods by hook and line. The spear was the way to go.

That’s all right by me. Spearing reminds me more of hunting than fishing. If you want to hunt for fish, give me a call.