Catching – and releasing – the crappie of a lifetime

(Photo via Instagram/Wyatt Williams)

The numbers are what panfish anglers’ dreams are made of: a crappie measuring 17.75 inches, with a 15-inch girth, weighing just over 3 pounds.

Panfish enthusiast Wyatt Williams caught – and released – that dream fish on a Twin Cities metro lake recently. Check out the details of his epic catch in an Instagram post here.

While an amazing fish, it’s a ways from the state-record crappie – a 21-inch, 5-pounder pulled from the Vermilion River in 1940.