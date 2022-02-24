Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 25, 2022

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) talked with a landowner regarding deer feeding and assisted with the Greenbush snowmobile safety class. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods, and a meeting was attended at the Northwest Angle regarding bear hunting.

CO Corey Sura (Baudette) spent time checking anglers on Lake of the Woods and monitoring snowmobiling activity. Violations from the past deer season are being investigated.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports monitoring activity on area lakes and grant-in-aid snowmobile trails. Time was spent continuing work on a background investigation.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck) reports wind and snow made travel on Upper Red Lake difficult. Prachar investigated numerous snowmobile-trespass complaints.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports working on complaints related to trespass and dogs chasing deer. Time also was spent checking anglers and snowmobile operators. Aeration systems were inspected.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working area lakes for fishing activity. With recent weather systems moving through, the bite has slowed and area lakes have become difficult to access. Swedberg assisted the State Patrol with road closures and crashes that were results of blizzard conditions during the week. Swedberg also assisted Becker County deputies with a snowmobile crash.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked on a background investigation and handled calls about trout fishing, trapping, and coyote hunting.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling and snowmobiling activity. Some anglers started pulling houses from lakes this past weekend in anticipation of this week’s storm. Time also was spent assisting the Becker County Attorney’s Office with a case.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) monitored angling and snowmobiling activity throughout the week. Many anglers contacted were having success but they planned to move ice shelters off the lakes due to significant snowfall and wind in the forecast. Reports of dog chasing deer were fielded, as were questions about feeding wildlife.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) reports that deep snow and slush have made fish house removal a challenge this winter. Snowmobile-trespass complaints were handled, and a call about an injured owl was taken. Vandals attempted to break into multiple fish houses on an area lake. They had no success.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, fish houses, and snowmobile and ATV operators. Firearms safety class registrations have begun to come in and parents looking to get their children in a class should start looking on the DNR website now. Osborne has started marking fish houses for potential removal problems.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent time this week patrolling area lakes and trails. Follow-up work was completed on a deer-season case resulting in enforcement action for lending/borrowing a deer license and using an invalid deer license to tag a harvested deer.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week focused on checking anglers, snowmobile operators, and coyote hunters. Additional time was spent on injured-animal complaints and station equipment maintenance.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) looked into three separate public waters alteration violation complaints. Mathy also responded to a truck stuck on a snowmobile trail. A nuisance-bobcat complaint was received.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and snowmobiling activity. Fishing remains slow on local lakes. She also responded to a call about an injured animal.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports the busiest weekend of the winter so far for snowmobiling activity in the area. The annual charity radar run was held by the International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club on Rainy Lake this past weekend. Enforcement action taken for the week included registration issues, loud exhaust, and operating a motor vehicle on a designated snowmobile trail.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports snowmobilers are experiencing superb conditions in the area. Angling and spearing activity has been slow with winds and multiple snowstorms making it difficult to keep a portable shelter on the ice. Snowmobile-trespass and noise complaints continue to be heard. Any change in the exhaust system on a snowmobile that causes an increase in the noise created is illegal when being operated, except in limited circumstances.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring snowmobiling and angling activities. Area forest roads were checked, as were timber sale sites.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) continues to monitor snowmobile trails for excessive speed, which is one of the leading causes of snowmobile crashes. A fair number of snowmobilers were stopped due to high speeds, with many of them admitting that they were going too fast.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Anglers continue report limited success. Broughten also fielded calls regarding collector snowmobiles, fishing licenses, and ice shelter deadlines.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports there was extremely high snowmobiling activity during the long holiday weekend. Angling activity and success was moderate and seemed to taper off toward the end of the week. Violations included angling on a designated trout lake without a stamp, excessive snowmobile speed, and operating a snowmobile on a roadway.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked trout anglers and snowmobilers this past week. Slush continues to be a problems in some areas. Velsvaag took several calls regarding the statewide length limits for northern pike.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) responded to a snowmobile accident and handled nuisance-animal calls.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy week of winter activity. There was plenty of enforcement action to report, including expired snowmobile registration, no trail sticker, careless operation, illegal speed, loud exhaust, unattended lines, extra lines, fishing without a license, fishing after revocation, and no ski pass. In one noteworthy contact, an angler on Lake Vermilion was observed reeling in his extra line before permitting entry into his fish house. Bermel recognized the angler’s name and discovered he had issued the same angler an extra-line citation last winter on Lake Vermilion and the angler’s angling privileges were currently revoked.

CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area angling and snowmobiling activity this past week. Snowmobile trails are being hit hard, and there were a couple of times in which riders were trying to cut corners and almost ran Schottenbauer off the trail. They were stopped, and the issue was addressed.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports a snowmobile-themed week in Cook County. Hill hit the trails and saw high snowmobiling activity with excellent compliance and few violations.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) conducted snowmobile enforcement and checked anglers on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken on anglers for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a slot walleye on Lake Winnibigoshish. A group of three anglers was checked on Lake Winnie. The three anglers were found with nine lines in the water. They also were found to be in possession of two illegal-length northern pike. Enforcement action was taken for possession of slot pike and fishing with extra lines. Both pike were seized.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, snowmobiling activity, and small-game hunters. Numerous game- and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints and assisted other agencies.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored snowmobiling activity, and assisted with motor vehicle crashes. Angler success was low this week. Snowmobile trails were in good condition. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, snowmobile registration issues, and angling with extra lines.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked snowmobiling and angling activity. Many out-of-state folks have been coming to northern Minnesota for the great trail conditions. Sutherland also picked up two wolves that were hit by cars during the past week. It seems that wolves are on the move with their mating season currently under way.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored recreational vehicle activity and ice fishing during the week. Time also was spent handling animal-related calls and responding to a snowmobile accident. Holt assisted with a youth snowmobile safety class in Grand Rapids.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on snowmobiling and angling activities. Area trails saw heavy use from snowmobilers traveling from all across the state to ride.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused on patrolling snowmobile trails and checking ice anglers. People are noticing that more wildlife are using the trails as the winter drags on. Please remember to slow down and give the wildlife a chance to safely get off the trail.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) continues to work snowmobile trail enforcement and check area lakes for angling activity. Humphrey assisted in a snowmobile detail north of Duluth, investigated a deer-feeding concern, and followed up on cases with the county attorney’s office.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) checked sportfishing and snowmobile trail activity this week. An enforcement detail was done around a permitted radar run during which numerous snowmobilers were observed traveling separate from the event over the legal speed limit. Some riders on trail straightaways admitted traveling over 75 miles an hour. Guida wants to remind riders that the statewide speed limit is 50 miles per hour.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) patrolled area snowmobile trails and assisted local agencies with multiple snowmobile crashes with injuries. Operator inexperience, speed, and unknown trail routes played a part in the crashes. Fishing activity on area lakes was also high this past week. Common violations detected were expired snowmobile registration, extra lines, unattended lines, and no shelter license. Enforcement action also was taken for CWD feeding and attractant ban violations.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) worked area trails and lakes on snowmobile. Enforcement action was taken for failing to display shelter licenses and no identification on shelters. She reminded anglers that their license will expire at the end of the month. Questions regarding the shelter deadline were answered. Speldrich also received a complaint about a dead wolf dumped in a ditch in a neighboring station. An investigation revealed that it was a coyote.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobiling activity in the Isle area. Lake Mille Lacs also was checked throughout the week. Griffith continues to remind anglers to clean up all garbage when leaving the ice.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time on area lakes and snowmobile trails. Lakes were busy, and some of the violations found included fishing with too many lines and fishing without a license. A few wolf-related complaints also were dealt with, including homeowners reporting wolves getting close to houses and eyeing family pets.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked snowmobiling and sportfishing enforcement this week. High volumes of anglers were seen this weekend with fishing tournaments occurring on Lake Mille Lacs.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked area lakes and trails. Westby worked coyote hunters and trespassing issues with dogs. A complaint about a vehicle that was being operated on a snowmobile trail and got stuck was handled. The vehicle was removed.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) reports checking anglers and conducting aeration inspections. A public waters violation was investigated.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent most of the week checking anglers. Enforcement action was taken for license violations, extra lines, unattended lines, and registration violations. Calls about litter were investigated.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Blong Lor (Center City) spent the week checking ice anglers and snowmobilers. Time also was spent responding to miscellaneous wildlife-related calls and complaints.

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) fielded phone calls about snowmobile trespass and hunter trespass. The landowners were upset when they realized the property was not properly posted. Refer to the hunting regulations booklet if you have questions about legally posting your property.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time checking anglers. Follow-up was conducted on deer-feeding violations. Enforcement action was taken for angling with an extra line and shelter license violations.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on angling and ATVing activity during the week. He assisted the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office with a search and recovery in the Minnesota River.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent time monitoring ice fishing and snowmobiling activity in the area. Due to the high winds, many fishing shelters were blown over and the owners were contacted in some cases. Additionally, Thomas assisted the sheriff’s office in responding to a snowmobile rollover crash. The injured rider was removed from the trail system and transported to a waiting ambulance.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent most of the week checking anglers and fishing shelters and doing recreational vehicle enforcement. He also fielded questions about road right of way access to lakes.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling and snowmobiling activity. He checked anglers on Ham Lake and Coon Lake. Please remember to clean up the garbage around your ice shelters and remove your shelters by the removal date.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) checked anglers in the area, including on the St. Croix River. Assistance was given to Colorado Parks and Wildlife regarding an ongoing elk-hunting investigation. An elk was seized and was stored as evidence for the case.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week checking predator hunters and ice anglers. Ice anglers continue to inhabit most area lakes but their success seems to have slowed.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent most of the week working ice fishing, fish house, and ATV enforcement. Above-normal temperatures have left the area with little snow except for areas where it has drifted. The warmer weather has created larger open-water spots on aerated lakes, so caution needs to be used if you decide to fish on these lakes.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) spent time working area lakes for shelter identification and licenses. He spoke with anglers about the March 7 shelter removal deadline approaching.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent the week following up on calls about fish houses left out unattended with garbage around them.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) focused enforcement efforts during the past week on ice-angling activity and recreational vehicle use. A thank you goes out to the Des Moines Valley Minnesota Deer Hunters Association chapter for a successful yearly banquet and all of their ongoing hard work to improve local wildlife habitat.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) conducted checks of ice anglers and shelters. Site inspections were conducted on lakeshore-restoration projects.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) had requests for shelter, coyote-hunting, off-road vehicle, and boating information. He worked angling, predator-hunting, snowmobiling, and ATV enforcement activities.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on ice-fishing and trapping activity. VanThuyne also checked predator hunters and assisted local agencies.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) reports a busy week on the ice. Several events were hosted throughout the area on lakes, and warmer weather provided ideal conditions for lake enthusiasts.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) worked angling activity this week. Coyote hunters were checked, and public lands were patrolled for violations.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) spent the week patrolling for area fishing activity. While she was patrolling ice anglers by airboat with Goodhue County deputies, an angler in the area called Hauser and stated that a truck had just broken through the ice near where the officers were working. Hauser and the deputies arrived at the location of the vehicle and found that the truck was three-quarters submerged but the sole occupant had managed to exit the vehicle and get onto better ice. Ice anglers should keep in mind that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly over short distances.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports continuing to do taxidermist checks in the area. The local taxidermists were reporting more big deer brought in than usual.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) spent time checking ice anglers. Anglers were reporting a slow fish bite on Rochester-area reservoirs this past week. Assistance was given to local law enforcement with an intoxicated hit-and-run subject. Kyllo also spent time dealing with individuals who were illegally feeding deer.

CO Joel Heyn (Plainview) worked mainly anglers during the week. Heyn also handled other calls and answered questions.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) reports working mainly ice-fishing enforcement this week and weekend. Fishing pressure continues to be strong on weekends, and panfish and pike are still being found. He also checked on a public lands/trespass situation. He worked with the county attorney’s office on outstanding cases and responded to miscellaneous animal-related calls and complaints. Enforcement action included extra lines and license issues.