Outdoor News Radio – February 12, 2022: Bird I.D. and the experimental early teal season

How did Minnesota hunters do during last fall’s experimental early teal season in terms of identifying their birds? We’ve got that story in this week’s Outdoor News Radio. This week’s guests include Joe Albert, Stan Tekiela to talk about the great horned owl nesting season, and Tim Lesmeister, who joins host Rob Drieslein to talk about the 2022 inductees into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame plus thoughts on how more aggressive black bear management (a spring season?) could help moose in northeastern Minnesota.