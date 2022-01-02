Ice situation not looking good

I live in a part of New York that is not the coldest, nor is it the warmest, in the state. But to say the weather is average compared to the rest of New York would not be relative, as each region of this state has its own set of climate influencers.

Here in the southeastern Adirondacks we’re usually starting to get excited about ice fishing right around the New Year. As I write this I’m efforting to set aside a block of time to go through my ice fishing gear and make sure everything is ready; a ritual I look forward to like a kid waiting for Christmas, which always comes, eventually. Ice, and ice fishing, I’m not so sure about.

First, at least in my part of the state, it was a warmer than average fall. Deer hunting was tough until just about Thanksgiving. But even then, we had more rain than snow and experienced many days where the heavy coat and hand-warmers simply weren’t needed.

This obviously contributes to warmer water temperatures on lakes of every size, which means it takes them longer to cool down, and freeze. Late December hasn’t offered much in terms of cooler weather. Most days (and nights) have been above freezing, with some being in the forties and fifties, and even warmer in other parts of the state.

Which brings me to my main point. As I write this, the forecast for my region – the southeastern Adirondacks (Lake George region) – shows only two days of the next two weeks being below 30 degrees during the day. Most days call for a forecast well above freezing.

For ice to form, the weather needs to be much cooler and with as little wind as possible. Ice anglers get excited when the mercury drops into the single digits, day and night, but right now there’s little of that in forecast, even well into mid-January.

We’re bound to have a cold snap (hopefully) and some snow as well, which contributes to spring time run-off. Without snow, warm season drought is inevitable.

So, we New Yorkers had better do a snow dance and hope for some colder, ice-making temperatures as well. We’ll be turning the corner on winter before you know it. That might be good for the heating bill, but it’s more natural to experience all four seasons. That’s just supposed to be North Country living.