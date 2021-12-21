Photos and recipe by Jeff Benda

Potato-Crusted Fish

This quick and easy dish is a favorite in our house. The first time I made it, we were in the mood for fish tacos, but had no tortillas, so had to improvise with what we had. Most of the recipes I create are like that. I cook seasonally with what is available in our garden, the woods, or lakes and rivers. In this presentation, I served the fish with roasted potatoes and garnished with fresh radish & baby collard greens from our garden. But you can choose your favorite vegetable as a side dish – or throw them on a tortilla and enjoy some fish tacos.

Ingredients:

1 pound white-fleshed fish fillets

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup Instant Mashed Potato Flakes

1 teaspoon Old Bay™ seasoning

1 tablespoon each: butter and olive oil

1/4 cup Crema Mexicana

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/8 teaspoon each: salt & pepper

Directions:

Put flour in a shallow dish. Combine potato flakes and Old Bay seasoning in another shallow dish. Combine milk and egg in a third shallow dish.

2. Dredge fish fillets in the flour, then egg/milk, and then potato flakes.

3. Melt butter and olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish and cook for two minutes on each side until golden brown and internal temp is between 135 – 140 degrees.

4. In a small bowl, combine Crema Mexicana, lime juice, salt & pepper. Divide the Lime Crema on your serving plates. Place fish on top.

About the contributor:

Jeff Benda is based in North Dakota, where he is an avid outdoorsman and family man. He spent 25 years in the restaurant industry and ran a successful catering business. He now focuses his time utilizing home cooking as a creative outlet to transform wild game, and bring it into traditional recipes from around the world to help expand people’s perceptions. His goal is to celebrate local fish and wild game and provide achievable, bright recipes designed to build confidence for new cooks, and inspire everyone to elevate their cooking. Jeff is a field staff writer for Harvesting Nature. Follow him on Instagram: @wildgameandfish for more recipes, photos, and adventures. Visit Jeff’s blog at www.wildgameandfish.com

