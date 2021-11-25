Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 26, 2021

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Dodgeville Team/September

Warden Mike Burns, of Iowa County, stopped a UTV rider near Gratiot driving faster than the speed limit, operating in the oncoming lane and operating without valid registration. Burns took enforcement action against the operator for operating while intoxicated.

Dodgeville Team/October

Warden Burns was patrolling near the Yellowstone Lake dam when he contacted a man who was agitated and uncooperative. While the man explained that he did not catch any fish, Burns saw a plastic bucket in the man’s open trunk with a minnow bucket inside it. His flashlight revealed the reflective shine of a hidden walleye eye. Three undersized walleyes were in the bucket.

Warden Kyle Halverson, of Iowa County, was patrolling Governor Dodge State Park when he contacted a bowhunter who had left an illegal treestand up on public land for three days and was hunting over illegal bait.

Warden Al Erickson, of Iowa County, followed up on a report of multiple violations observed on an open Managed Forest Law property. A hunter was found in the field deer hunting with a crossbow from a permanent enclosed ladder stand placed with landowner permission overlooking mineral and corn placed to attract deer.

Warden Pearl Worden, of Grant County, received information about a lake sturgeon being harvested during the closed season from the Wisconsin River. The sturgeon was found cut up at a residence. The person who caught the fish believed the lake sturgeon was a shovelnose sturgeon.

Rock River Team/September

Wardens Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, and John Sinclair were on patrol at Zelowski Marsh on opening day of the teal season when they came upon a hunter without a license. The hunter said he had purchased a license that morning. The wardens gave him until the end of the day to provide proof of that license purchase. At the end of the day, the hunter said the system malfunctioned. However, the wardens’ check showed the hunter did not log into the system that morning or any morning to buy a license.

On the opening day of the teal season, warden Mannes responded to a call of early shots in Waterloo Wildlife Area. Mannes talked with the hunters at the parking lot. The group admitted to shooting 30 minutes early. Mannes educated the hunters about shooting times and took enforcement action.

Warden Mannes took action against two hunters for harvesting doves while using lead shot on opening day of dove season.

Warden Mannes got a call of an ATV being operated illegally on state land in the Horicon Marsh. Mannes observed the rider on a dike closed to ATV traffic. Mannes stopped the individual, found the ATV registration was expired and did not have a license plate. The person had been using the ATV to place an illegal treestand on state land. Mannes followed the individual to the stand location. The person had also used screw-in foot pegs that were drilled into the tree. Mannes directed the person to remove the stand.

Warden Mannes, while patrolling with his boat, pulled into a Horicon Marsh pothole to check a group of duck hunters. While pulling up to the boat, he noticed two dead birds on the water, one of which was not a teal. The hunters indicated they had just shot a green-winged teal and a “cinnamon teal.” Mannes picked up the green-winged teal and found that the “cinnamon teal” was a pied-billed grebe.

Warden Mannes took enforcement action against an individual following an investigation concerning illegal baiting near Watertown. Mannes located bait sites and interviewed the individual, who admitted to placing the illegal bait.

Warden Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, was on patrol at the Hustisford dam when he came upon a person was using an illegal cast net. The individual was fishing with two other people. Burton determined one person had been fishing by illegal means and another had been fishing without a license.

Warden Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, was in his patrol truck observing dove hunters when he observed a hunter, about 50 yards away, shoot at a dove that was directly in line with his truck. Johnson’s truck was not struck, but he contacted the individual due to the potential safety issue. The hunter had harvested more than the legal limit of doves.

Warden Johnson contacted goose hunters on DNR property who had multiple violations, including mentoring violations, unplugged shotguns, possession of toxic shot, hunting without a license and hunting by illegal means.

Warden Johnson observed three individuals kayaking on Clear Lake without any wearable PFDs. One individual was found to have two warrants for his arrest. The same individual was also in possession of marijuana. The person was arrested and turned over to Rock County Sheriff’s Department.

Warden Johnson was in his squad at the DNR Clear Lake boat launch when a vehicle arrived and the driver parked near his squad. Johnson observed the person engage in drug activity.

Wardens Johnson and Jason Roberts attended a Pheasants Forever youth day. The wardens demonstrated the importance of treestand safety.

Warden Johnson contacted anglers in a boat at the Storrs Lake landing. The boat operator displayed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking. After conducting field sobriety tests, the operator was placed under arrest for operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

Warden Johnson contacted three goose hunters at the Storrs Lake boat landing. Multiple violations were found: hunting without licenses, no wearable PFDs, transporting a loaded firearm in a motorboat and unattended decoys.

Warden Austin Schumacher, of Janesville, observed a dove hunter rapidly pack up and leave the area through a cornfield, not on the walking path. Schumacher located the individual near the road and found the individual had illegal lead shot.

While patrolling on a rainy Friday evening, warden Schumacher located a group about a half-mile off the road, hunting a small pond on state land. Schumacher had reason to believe the group had illegally shot a coot. At first, the hunters denied doing so, but further conversation revealed they did shoot a coot and discarded it. The coot was recovered, and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Schumacher saw a UTV driver operating on a road in the Avon Bottoms State Wildlife Area. All of the town of Avon is closed to ATV/UTV travel; residents of this area frequently have issues with this activity. After a traffic stop, Schumacher found that the operators were from a neighboring state and had driven the UTV here to pick pumpkins on state property.

Warden Schumacher was near a DNR parking lot when a motorist voluntarily stopped to speak to the him. Schumacher found that the occupants were hunting doves with 3½-inch lead shot turkey hunting loads.

On opening day of the youth waterfowl season, warden Schumacher received a tip that a group of waterfowlers were acting suspiciously. After hiking through cattails, Schumacher found the group and also found violations including: shooting after legal hours, an unplugged gun, illegal use of an air rifle, several non-resident license purchase violations and numerous hunter mentor violations.

Sauk County Team /September

Warden Nick Engelhardt, of Wisconsin Dells, received information about an individual shooting from the road while hunting in central Sauk County. Engelhardt found the individual with citizen help.

Warden Engelhardt, while traveling in his squad vehicle, saw an individual consume intoxicants while driving. Engelhardt stopped the driver at Devil’s Lake State Park.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Sheboygan-Fond du Lac Team/September

Wardens Gavin Keefauver and Josh Wiedenhoeft, both of Fond du Lac, followed up on a call of an individual hunting over bait and leaving a stand overnight on state land. The wardens confirmed the individual and the illegal hunting activity.

Warden Wiedenhoeft was checking bowhunters in the Kettle Moraine State Forest–Northern Unit when he spoke to a juvenile who had come out of his stand early. The juvenile said his friend was still hunting but would be out soon. Wiedenhoeft ran the friend’s name and found out he did not have a license. The juvenile came out of the woods, but was not carrying a bow. Wiedenhoeft found he had hidden his crossbow in a bush pile. The juvenile had been hunting without a license and had not taken hunter’s safety.

Sheboygan-Fond du Lac Team/October

Warden Anthony Arndt, of Sheboygan, assisted the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic call while working a shining complaint. Arndt located and stopped an erratic driver, and later assisted deputies with apprehending the driver for fourth offense of operating while intoxicated.

Warden William Hankee, of Fond du Lac, responded with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department to a report of shots fired in the direction of an archery hunter. The hunter took cover in a nearby ditch while multiple bullets where being shot in his direction. Hankee was able to identify and locate a pair of target shooters who had already left the area. The target shooters were unaware of the fact that their bullets would travel as far as they did. After meeting with the hunter and target shooters the situation was resolved to the satisfaction of both parties.

Milwaukee/Ozaukee/Washington County Team/September

Wardens Sam Haferkorn, of Milwaukee, and Steve Swiertz, of Washington County, patrolled Lakeshore State Park during the opening weekend of Summerfest. The wardens took enforcement actions for illegal operation in closed area and contacts for illegal marijuana use, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The wardens also worked the area throughout the three-week music event to address complaints and the volume of people on the property.

Warden Haferkorn worked with Wauwatosa police officers on a complaint of two individuals illegally shining and shooting rabbits at 3 a.m. in Wauwatosa. It was found that the parties drove around using headlights and streetlamps to shine the rabbits. The individuals shot the rabbits from the inside of the vehicle with a 4.5 mm scoped air rifle.

Milwaukee/Ozaukee/Washington County Team/October

Warden Sam Haferkorn, of Milwaukee County, followed up on several complaints of shining and nighttime hunting at the Whitnall Park area in Milwaukee County. Haferkorn saw vehicle occupants shining after hours and shoot a rifle from the vehicle window at a deer.

Warden Erik Anderson, of Milwaukee County, worked with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department regarding an investigation into snagging of fish at Grant Park that led to an angler brandishing a firearm to a 13-year-old who confronted him on the illegal fishing activity.

Racine-Kenosha Team/September

Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, received numerous complaints during the opening week of teal and goose season concerning shooting before hours and hunting ducks out of season. Enforcement action was taken on violations including unplugged guns, hunting during the closed season, possession of lead shot and failing to have enough life jackets for boat passengers.

Warden Smith spoke to Cub Scouts at the Powers Lake Sportsmen’s Club about firearm safety when target shooting or hunting, as well as firearm safety in the home.

Warden Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, was patrolling Richard Bong State Recreation Area when he contacted a dove hunter who had been using lead shot for doves on state land and hunting with a gun capable of holding more than three shells.

Wardens Mike Hirschboeck and Zack Feest, of Racine County, were on the Fox River when they spotted a PWC operator not wearing a PFC. The operator saw the wardens and headed for the dock where the wardens took enforcement action.

Wardens Alex Basting and Jennifer Burrow-Niemeyer were on patrol at Richard Bong State Recreation Area when a pickup truck drove by with multiple people in the open bed, including two children. One of the occupants then displayed a gun and pointed it in the direction of the wardens. The wardens conducted a traffic stop. The gun was a BB gun. The man with the BB gun stated he was pointing at a sign and added he had been shooting park signs as they were driving to the beach.

Warden Basting responded with Kenosha County deputies to a call about a fight at the ATV parking lot at Richard Bong State Recreation Area. An operator of an ATV had been doing doughnuts in the parking lot and had sprayed gravel at other ATV riders in the lot. One of the operators confronted the man doing doughnuts and this led to a verbal argument involving many parties. The argument threatened to become physical until officers arrived. All parties were separated, and enforcement action taken.

Racine-Kenosha Team/October

Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, concluded an investigation of a person found to be placing illegal bait for deer on state land. Additional violations were found for destruction of state property, placing three unidentified trail cameras, placing an unidentified ground blind, and unidentified treestand left overnight on state land.

Wardens Smith and Alex Basting, of the Bong Recreation Area, patrolled the fall salmon run in Kenosha and Racine and took actions against an individual for using a snag hook to attempt to snag fish. The person also was fishing without a license. The individual and the two companions all were salmon fishing without a Great Lakes stamp. Later, on the Root River, the wardens contacted two persons observed grabbing salmon by hand in a posted fish refuge illegally at night. Additional violations were found for possession of salmon over the daily bag limit, fishing without a license, and no Great Lakes salmon stamp.

Warden Smith concluded an investigation into a hunter/landowner placing illegal bait for deer and other animals. In Kenosha County, deer baiting is illegal and no bait may be placed. The landowner was found to have 10 baited sites consisting of at least 50 gallons of mineral blocks and apples, and to having placed bait during previous hunting seasons.

Warden Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, was patrolling the salmon run in the Pike River when he contacted two persons returning to their vehicle and found the pair were fishing with nothing more than treble hooks with an egg sinker below the hooks (snag hooks). The individuals were attempting to snag salmon. While writing citations Meinholz received a call that several fishermen were snagging fish in the Kenosha harbor. Meinholz moved his attention to the Kenosha Harbor and found an individual hook a fish in the dorsal fin and place the fish on a stringer. Several enforcement actions were issued.

Warden Meinholz was patrolling fish run activity on the Root River in Racine County and observed an Individual catch several salmon, gut the fish and leave the guts on shore and in the river. Enforcement action was taken. A week later, Meinholz was again working fish run activity on the Root River and saw the same fisherman foul hook two salmon and place them on a stringer. Meinholz contacted the man and enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Mike Hirschboeck and Sindles logged busy early hours on the opener of the duck season. The morning began with a fisherman who was traveling by boat about 30 mph trying to get to Tichigan Lake while operating on the Fox River. The fisherman said he wasn’t aware of the no-wake rule even though the regulation was posted at the launch he used. Next the wardens came upon a duck hunter who shot at a mallard and winged it. He asked if the wardens could try retrieving the duck for him since he was trying to get into his kayak. The wardens tried, but returned and spoke to the hunter who had no PFD and had overbagged on woodducks. Another waterfowl contact included the hunter possessing a shotgun capable of holding more than three shells. Enforcement actions were issued for overbagging on wood ducks, unplugged gun, fishing without a license, and one no-wake violation.

Warden Hirschboeck received a call of goose hunters shooting late in an evening hunt. Hirschboeck located two goose hunters and one admitted to shooting late the night before.

Warden Alex Basting, of the Richard Bong State Recreation Area, was patrolling for potential fishing violations at Colonial Park along the Root River in Racine. Basting observed an individual snagging salmon out of the Root River. The fisherman foul-hooked several fish and kept five salmon illegally. When the fisherman left and returned to his vehicle, Warden Jen Burrow-Niemeyer contacted the individual and found that the man had 11 salmon in his possession.

NORTHEAST REGION

Peshtigo Team/October

Warden Tim Werner conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. The operator and passenger provided false identifications to Werner. A Marinette County Sheriff’s Department deputy and K-9 unit responded to the scene. Drugs were found in the vehicle and during the search the driver of the vehicle fled. After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, the driver and passenger were taken into custody at the Marinette County jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The pair were also charged with fleeing and eluding officers, resisting arrest and obstructing officers, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warden Tim Werner, of Crivitz, took enforcement actions for hunting after dark upon seeing vehicle passengers illegally shining deer after hours and also hearing gunshots. Werner conducted a traffic stop, and the two occupants of the vehicle were found to be in possession of several firearms, as well as a compound bow. Numerous citations were issued in this case.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Shawano, took enforcement actions in several illegal deer baiting and feeding cases he made in the month of October.

NORTHERN REGION

Antigo Team

Wardens Brad Dahlquist, of Antigo, and Jacob Cross investigated information regarding a town of Rolling buck that had apparently been harvested, but allegedly not registered properly. During their investigation, the wardens learned that the buck had been harvested by one individual, but then registered by another individual. Enforcement actions were taken against the two individuals for the various registration violations.

Warden Dahlquist investigated a complaint of an individual who had allegedly and illegally dumped a camper trailer and household garbage on county-owned public land near Summit Lake. Following the investigation, an individual admitted to the illegal dumping activity. Action was taken for littering and the individual was ordered to clean the area and dispose the items properly. The clean-up work was then completed, as directed.

Warden Dahlquist took enforcement action against two individuals for illegally fishing trout along the waters of Spring Brook during the closed season.

Warden Alek Henseler, of Crandon, was patrolling the Wabeno area along

Hwy. H near the intersection of Birch Road in response to a number recent complaints, as well as a historical of complaints of illegal shining activity in the area. Henseler took enforcement actions involving the passengers in one vehicle who were found to be shining after legal hours. Those individuals also had in their possession two firearms and five spotlights. Henseler also determined that one individual had his hunting, fishing, and trapping rights revoked for the same offense last year.