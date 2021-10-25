Upcoming Wisconsin wolf season on hold

The Wisconsin 2021-22 wolf season that was to have opened Saturday, Nov. 6, is on hold for now, following a temporary injunction issued Friday, Oct. 22, by Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost.

The order comes as part of a lawsuit wildlife protectionist groups filed in August seeking to stop the hunting and trapping season while also attempting to challenge a state law authorizing the DNR to offer annual seasons as long as wolves are off of the Endangered Species List.

There had been no word from the DNR as of mid-day Saturday, Oct. 23, as to what will happen for the license buyers who were selected for harvest permits this season. Those permits were to have gone on sale Monday, Oct. 25. It’s expected those individuals will now receive a preference point instead of a harvest tag.