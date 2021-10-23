Outdoor News Radio – October 23, 2021: pheasant opener recap

Topics on this week’s installment include a recap of the 2021 Minnesota pheasant hunting opener, plus Assistant Editor Javier Serna joins host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein to discuss his interview with new DNR Wildlife Chief Kelly Straka and an ongoing DNR study (that hunters can assist with) on neonicotinoids in white-tailed deer. Tony Peterson drops in to offer some deery tactical advice on hunting big bucks during the whitetail rut, then Tim Lesmeister and Rob tackle a host of topics from tiny handguns to Wisconsin controversies (like sandhill crane hunting) to new dates for the 2022 Northwest Sportshow to Rob’s visit with the DNR commissioner in Kandiyohi County.