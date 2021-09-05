Montana FW&P: Hunters must expect to see grizzlies

(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks)

Grizzly bears have the potential to be found anywhere in the western two-thirds of Montana (west of Billings), and their distribution is denser and more widespread than in previous years. Some areas with dense concentrations of grizzly bears are very accessible to hunters, especially during the archery season, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Keep these precautions in mind when hunting in grizzly country: