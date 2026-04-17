Episode 588 – Conservation officer stories, turkeys, spring bass, Pablo Escobar’s rampaging hippos

Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein kick the show off with local news, including a rundown on which Minnesota counties are allowing rifles for deer hunting this fall and several conservation officer stories. Then longtime contributor and turkey hunter extraordinaire Mark Strand calls in with tips for the wild turkey season, which began in Minnesota on April 15. Brian “Bro” Brosdahl jumps in to recap the ice fishing season, the recent Rainy River walleye season, and the great bass fishing unfolding across Minnesota for the first time ever this April. Lesmeister and Drieslein wrap up the show talking about the first American to summit Mt. Everest, Jim Whittaker, Pablo Escobar’s marauding hippos in South America, and the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame finalists.