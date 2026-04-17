Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein kick the show off with local news, including a rundown on which Minnesota counties are allowing rifles for deer hunting this fall and several conservation officer stories. Then longtime contributor and turkey hunter extraordinaire Mark Strand calls in with tips for the wild turkey season, which began in Minnesota on April 15. Brian “Bro” Brosdahl jumps in to recap the ice fishing season, the recent Rainy River walleye season, and the great bass fishing unfolding across Minnesota for the first time ever this April. Lesmeister and Drieslein wrap up the show talking about the first American to summit Mt. Everest, Jim Whittaker, Pablo Escobar’s marauding hippos in South America, and the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame finalists.
Episode 588 – Conservation officer stories, turkeys, spring bass, Pablo Escobar’s rampaging hippos
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Minnesota DNR seeks to protect Grand Marais’ spawning coaster brookies with possible shutdown of fall fishing
Grand Marais, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR is considering shutting down fall fishing in the harbor of this Lake Superior
Stockings boost angling rebirth at Lake Le-Aqua-Na in northwest Illinois
Recent DNR surveys and stocking efforts offer a snapshot of ongoing efforts to boost Lake Le-Aqua-Na a handful of years
Best method to count Illinois deer herd? AI taking a crack at it
Is AI the answer to sizing up the Illinois deer herd? If nothing else, the technology may at least help