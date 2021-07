World-record paddlefish caught in Oklahoma

Grant Rader (left) posed with the record paddlefish along with Jeremiah Mefford (center), with Reel Good Time Guide Service, and former paddlefish world- and state-record-holder Corey Watters (right).(Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)

How does it feel to catch a world-record fish?

“It was heart-pounding, the exciting-est moment of my fishing career. I can’t describe it – it’s one of the greatest things ever to be able to pull in that kind of new state and world record.”

That's Grant Rader, who recently caught a 164-pound paddlefish on Keystone Lake – known for holding huge paddlefish – near Tulsa, Okla.