Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan [video]

MUNISING, Mich. — A cliff wall broke away at a national park along Lake Superior in northern Michigan, stunning some boaters who captured it on video.

Sandstone and dirt crashed into the lake Saturday at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The park’s cliffs are 50 feet to 200 feet above the lake.

“We could hear the cliff wall popping and cracking and within 60 seconds a section of cliff approximately 200 feet wide fell before us,” Jahn Martin told WLUC-TV. “The splash and swell wave were very dramatic.”

Martin shared his video with the TV station.

“Back up, Brad!” someone yelled as waves rolled toward the pontoon-style boat.

No injuries were reported. No one at the park could immediately be reached for comment.

There was a similar collapse in 2019, when kayakers on a tour narrowly escaped injury when a large section of cliff crashed into Lake Superior.