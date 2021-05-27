Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – May 28, 2021

Season Dates

May 1: Elk hunt application period begins

May 1: Frog season opens

May 1: General fishing opener (walleye, sauger, northern pike, inland trout, southern zone muskie, largemouth bass, catfish, northern zone C&R only for smallmouth bass – see regs on boundary waters)

May 1: Catfish/bullhead bow/crossbow season opens on Lower Wisconsin River from Prairie du Sac dam to Hwy. 12 bridge, and Green Bay tributaries up to first dam or lake

May 4: Turkey season closes, Period B

May 5: Turkey season opens, Period C

May 11: Turkey season closes, Period C

May 12: Turkey season opens, Period D

May 15: St. Louis River walleye/sauger season opens

May 18: Turkey season closes, Period D

May 19: Turkey season opens, Period E

May 20: Green Bay/Fox River yellow perch season opens (bag limit of 15)

May 22: Catfish/bullhead bow/crossbow season opens in Green Lake and Marquette counties. Lake Winnebago system catfish bow/crossbow opens (bullhead season opens April 21)

May 22: National Safe Boating Week (5/22-5/28)

May 25: Turkey season closes, Period E

May 26: Turkey season opens, Period F

May 29: Northern zone, WI/MN border, Green Bay & Lake Mich waters muskie season opens (see regs)

May 29: Bass season open on St. Croix River upstream from St. Croix Falls dam and downstream from the St. Croix Falls dam to the Hwy 10 bridge at Prescott

May 29: Muskie season opens on WI/MI border waters

May 31: Elk hunt application period closes

Banquets/Fundraisers

June 3: Habitat for Humanity, 5 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call Dan Traxler, 920-379-4846. www.habitatoshkosh.org.

June 3: WWA Valley Chapter Banquet, Grand Meridian. For more info call Kevin O’Brien, 920-851-4611.

June 4: WTU Hunters Appreciation Chapter, 5:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

June 4: NWTF Southern Lakes Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, Elkhorn. For more info call Garth Frami, 262-385-0695.

June 5: WTU Metro Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., St. Croix Event Center, Oak Park Heights. For more info call Lindell Blanchette, 651 263-3908.

June 5: PF Sheboygan/Manitowoc Banquet, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hermitage Conservation Club, Elkhart. For more info call Jeff Trimble, 920-207-6283.

June 7: Trout Unlimited Marinette Chapter Banquet, Embers 1871, Peshtigo. For more info call Dale Lange, 715-582-1135.

June 11 & 12: Wisconsin Trappers Association-District 2 2021 Summer Rendezvous, Fri. 12-7 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., New Auburn Community Park. For more info call Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

June 12: RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Hahn-A-Lula Resort. For more info call Kevin Lipke, 920-299-1966.

June 16: WWA Bash on Bass Bay Banquet, Aud Mar Banquet Hall, Muskego. For more info call Tom Seibert, 414-750-8260.

June 24: Algoma DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous, Luxemburg. For more info call Michael Majeski, 920-819-3088.

July 24: Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 Summer Rendezvous, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mountain Community Center. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Aug. 5: WWA Waukesha Chapter Cynergy Banquet, Rustic Manor, Hartland. For more info call Mike Alaimo, 262-443-4674.

Aug. 19: RMEF Lake MIchigan Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Village, Kohler. For more info call Wendy Haas, 920-912-5053.

Sept. 16: WWA West Allis Chapter Banquet, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Tom Seibert, 414-750-8260.

Shows

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2021. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

June 18 & 19: Grantsburg Community Center.

July 9 & 10: Burnett Youth Hockey Association.

Aug. 6 & 7: Spooner Civic Center.

Aug. 20 & 21: Ashland Civic Center.

Sept. 10 & 11: American Legion.

Sept. 24 & 25: Simek Center.

Oct. 1 & 2: Iron River Community Center.

Oct. 15 & 16: Shooter’s Banquet/Restaurant.

Oct. 23: Flat Creek Inn.

* * *

June 4 & 5: Blue Hills Sportsman’s Club Show & Outdoor Expo. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Barron County Fairgrounds. For more info call Greg Wilcox, 715-828-1182.

July 25: Northwoods Wildlife & Wetlands Club’s 29th Annual Gun Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center. For more info call Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

Aug. 13-15 & 20-22: Game Fair. Armstrong Kennels, Ramsey. Fri., Sat., & Sun. 9-5 p.m. Visit the Outdoor News Booth. For more info call 763-427-0944 or www.gamefair.com

Tournaments/Contest

June 5: 1st Annual Lakeland Hawks Hockey Association Muskie Tournament, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., all lakes in Vilas and Onedia Counties. For more info, www.lakelandarena.org or call Joe Dube, 715-892-7333 or Nick Durkee, 715-892-3741.

R100 Archery Tournament. For more info call Don Schwarz, 608-343-9022 or www.spartarg.com

July 23, 24, & 25: Sparta Rod & Gun Club.

* * *

Sept. 25: Rock Falls Tourism-City of Rock Falls, Weigh-in at 5 p.m., Lawrence Park/Avenue G Bridge, Sterling, IL. For more info call Melinda Jones, 815-622-1106.

Oct. 1-3: Phelps Chamber of Commerce 41st Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more info call Amy Thomason, 715-545-3800. www.phelpswi.us/event/midwest-musky-classic.

Oct. 15 & 16: Turtle Flambeau Flowage Association, Gateway Lodge. For more info call Wayne, 715-476-7878.

Special Events

June 5: Wisconsin Trappers District 9, 8 a.m., Reesburg Outdoor Club. For more info call Dennis G. Knuth, 608-495-2752

Aug. 14: Turtle Flambeau Flowage Association, 3-7 p.m., Midway Bar. For more info call Shane or Molly, 715-769-3680.

Shooting/Archery

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Roger Vanderlogt, 920-323-4882.

Aug. 21 & 22: Fall Archery Tournament, Sat. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Gun raffle held, Sun. at 4 p.m. at the Club House.

* * *

Twin City Rod and Gun Club, 9408 Winnegamie Dr, Oshkosh, WI. For information call 920-284-6976.

June 19 & 20: 8am-3pm Archery Range

July 10 & 11: 8am-3pm Archery Range

Aug 21 & 22: 8am-3pm Archery Range

* * *

July 24: 3rd Annual Sportsmen’s Alliance “Protect Our Heritage Shoot”, Waterloo Gun Club. For more info call Jonathan D. Braun, 608-298-8255.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

June 26: 3-D Shoot, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., O.C.C. Clubhouse.

* * *

July 11: WWA Ozaukee County Shoot, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 5123 County Rd Y, Fredonia. For more info call Jim, 262-674-4561 or Mike, 262-352-9187

* * *

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5. For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.