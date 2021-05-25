Angling Buzz video: power-corking walleyes

During mid-summer, when walleyes move deep, one of the most effective ways to target them is by power-corking.

Now, I have caught a tremendous number of different fish species on floats everything from salmon, trout, walleyes, muskies northern pike, catfish, and panfish. I mean, live bait under a float works for all different fish species, but one place it can really shine is for walleyes during nice, flat sunny days.

Power-corking is a term for aggressive slip bobbering, and it can be so effective one days that aren’t necessarily ideal for fishing walleyes. I am talking about high sun, no wind, and no clouds.

Basically what you do is drive around marking groups of walleyes. Once you drive over a school, drop your bobber set up right over the fish. I will usually wait for a minute or two and if you don’t catch one within that time, reel up and move on to the next school. It is really a method that allows you to position your bait directly in front of the fish and target aggressive fish in the school.

When you are going to power-cork there are some things you’ll want to keep in mind. Generally you will want to fish in the same depth, or around the same depth so you don’t have to keep adjusting your bait.

I also prefer to use a jig head over a plan hook, because I have found that the jig head keeps your bait closer to the bottom and infront of the fish.

There is no question about it effectiveness of power-corking for walleyes. When you have those bluebird sky day with little to no wind and less than ideal walleye conditions, it is one of the best methods you can use.

— Angling Buzz