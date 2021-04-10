Outdoor News Radio – April 10, 2021

New proposed waterfowl regulations for Minnesota dominate discussion in this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Joining host and Managing Editor/President Rob Drieslein to chat about the new potential rule is Editor Tim Spielman, and the pair offer their perspective on an early teal season, over-water hunting of geese, liberalized motorized decoy rules, and the so-called splash duck concept. “Tackle” Terry Tuma then drops in for some exclusive fishing tips for aggressive ice-out slab crappies! Tim Lesmeister then helps wrap up the show with more ducky talk, walleye limit chatter, and a quick review of the Ken Burns documentary series on the original American outdoors writer, Ernest Hemingway.