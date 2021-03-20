Outdoor News Radio – March 20, 2021

Top topics from this week’s Outdoor News Radio include dry conditions across the prairie pothole region, plus lots of enthusiasm for walleye and sturgeon on the Rainy River this spring after local officials closed most landings in 2020. Sharon “The Birdchick” Stiteler joins the show to recount her experiences in Texas this winter, then Tim Lesmeister and host Rob Drieslein kick around a bunch of topics, including more on the “splash duck” controversy, the upcoming governor’s fishing opener, and the announced acquisition this past week of Plano-Synergy by Pure Fishing.