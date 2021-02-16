Anglers hitting the ice off mainland on Lake Erie

Ice anglers on Lake Erie have caught walleyes in past years, like this nice specimen hauled in by Mark Brumbaugh, of Arcanum. The walleye bite off the mainland at Catawba Island has been a bit slower this year, however. (Photo courtesy of Dan Armitage)

Port Clinton, Ohio — Anglers are beginning to get on the ice off the mainland on Lake Erie.

It’s been a couple of years since good ice formed off the mainland on the lake, but a sub-freezing cold snap at the beginning of February has served to firm things up a bit this year.

As of Feb. 16, the walleye bite had not transpired as anglers had hoped, however. Anglers say they’re marking fish on their flashers, but an abundance of gizzard shad on the lake may be fooling anglers on their electronics. Not many walleyes were being caught, according to local reports, on a lake that is loaded with them.

Ice fishing should last for a while this year with the long-range northwest Ohio forecast calling for sub-freezing temperatures for at least the next 10 days.

Anglers looking for an access point to Lake Erie for ice fishing are encouraged to visit Camp Perry in Ottawa County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Camp Perry is an Ohio National Guard training facility located near Port Clinton, on the shore of Lake Erie.

Ice fishing access at Camp Perry opened on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The base has 200 parking spaces available each day and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Ice fishing parking is available from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. All vehicles are required to exit the base prior to the closing time.

All vehicles are required to check in upon arrival. A $15 fee will be charged by Camp Perry per vehicle, per day, and parking is permitted in designated locations only. Camp Perry is located at 1000 North Lawrence Drive No. 600, Port Clinton. Questions can be directed to Camp Perry at 888-889-7010.