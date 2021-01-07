Outdoor News Radio – January 9, 2021

Lots of duck talk on this week’s broadcast, thanks to a slate of proposals from the Minnesota DNR for which the agency has requested public comment. Host and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein kicks those questions around with Editor Tim Spielman this week as well as with guest Tim Lesmeister. Other topics include the health of Minnesota’s perch fisheries, the final tally of the 2020 state deer hunting season, and some ice fishing tips from “Tackle” Terry Tuma.