Spring walleye fishing on Rainy River all but nixed with access closures

(Photo courtesy of Lake of the Woods Tourism)

The Koochiching County Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to close numerous county-owned Rainy River accesses.

The accesses include Upper Sioux landing, Frontier landing, Nelson Park landing and Vidas landing due to concerns of large numbers of anglers coming into the area in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision will be reviewed April 14 at the next board meeting, the board said.

In addition, the Lake of the Woods County Board voted to close all county-controlled landings that provide access to the Rainy River, until further notice. This will be reviewed weekly.

And Monday night, the Baudette City Council voted to close the two river accesses in Baudette – Peace Park and Timber Mill Park – until further notice.