Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 6, 2020

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

IIn JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender and Sgt. Petreikis were on patrol in Jo Daviess County. CPO Hoftender stopped the squad to go speak to a hunter who was preparing his blind for the next shotgun season. While speaking with the man it was discovered he had killed two deer and one of the deer was not checked in. Upon further investigation, the hunter was found to be in possession of an illegally taken deer, failed to report it, and never tagged it. He also had salt blocks behind his residence. The deer head was seized as evidence and the hunter was cited for illegal possession. He was issued warnings for his other violations. CPO Hoftender and CPO Klemme returned to the residence to get further information about another rack that was discovered on the property. After leaving the residence, the hunter later called CPO Hoftender and asked her returned. The subject explained he had also taken that deer illegally. He was cited again for illegal possession and the head was seized.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman and CPOT Leannah conducted a boat patrol on the Illinois River focusing on walleye and sauger fishermen. Several boats and fish were checked; 2 fish that were measured were right at the legal limit of 14 inches. Written warnings were issued for no fire extinguisher, failure to secure battery, no sounding device, and overloading of watercraft.

In Carroll County, CPO Palumbo and CPOT Williams issued a written warning to a Savanna trapper for not wearing blaze orange during muzzleloader only deer season while setting traps.

In Ogle County, CPO Beltran conducted an investigation of duck hunters on IDOT property near Rochelle. The 42-year-old man from Davis Junction stated he was unaware if where he was hunting at the time. CPO Beltran pointed out the clear indications of state-owned property and appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Whiteside County, CPO Palumbo and CPOT Williams issued a citation and written warnings to a Harmon man for shining a light from a vehicle on a remote road. Subject was also in possession of an uncased .9mm pistol, and had vehicle code violations.

In Stephenson County, CPO Peecher issued 3 written warnings regarding an unlawfully acquired roadkill bobcat.

In Stephenson County, a freeport man was interviewed by CPO Beltran during an investigation about several deer in his yard. Upon further investigation it was determined there was food being placed to attract the deer in town. Several of the neighbor’s trees, plants, and shrubs were being consumed when the offender forgot to place out food. Enforcement action was taken.

In Woodford County, CPO Gerard conducted a field compliance check on a deer hunter. The Wisconsin resident was found to be hunting without a valid hunting license, habitat stamp, and lack of blaze orange.

CPO McKune investigated an illegal dumping of deer carcasses case which led to multiple violations being discovered. The investigation led to an unlawful possession of a 9-point buck harvested during a previous year’s firearm deer season. A 9-point buck mount was seized. Violations included unlawful possession of a whitetail deer, failure to tag immediately upon kill, illegal dumping of deer carcasses and the use of another’s tag x2. CPO McKune also made an arrest on a suspended driver and issued a civil citation as well. A total of 4 citations and 11 warnings were issued for the reporting period.

In Boone County, CPO ALT received a call from a hunter who had found and removed the head of a 10 pt. Whitetail Buck deer found dead in the field killed by unknown methods before obtaining authorization and inspection by a CPO. A Salvage Tag and report was completed by CPO ALT after he was satisfied it was not a freshly killed/poached deer. The State Administrative Rule violation was addressed with the hunter and hunting digest provided.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In Cook County, CPO Prasun responded to southern Cook County in reference to a complaint of a subject deer hunting from the roadway. The incident is currently under investigation.

In Cook County, CPO Prasun responded to a complaint of a coyote that had bitten a six year old child near a Chicago harbor. The child was transported to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition. Officers and animal control stayed in the area in an attempt to locate the animal.

In Kendall County, CPO Bergland received a complaint from a site tech at Silver Springs State Park about two subjects who were dumping yard waste in the ditch of a main road in the park. The site tech told them that they couldn’t do what they were doing and to pick up what they had dumped. The tech had to leave but when he came back and checked the yard waste was still there. The site tech had taken down the license plate and vehicle description and relayed that to CPO Bergland. The next day CPO Bergland tracked down the vehicle and spoke to the suspects. They said that the city wasn’t taking yard waste anymore and they didn’t know what else to do with it. CPO Bergland escorted them back to the park where he made sure they cleaned it all up and then issued a written warning.

In Will County, while checking pheasant hunters in Will County, CPO Honiotes contacted a group of four hunters who were using lead shot where prohibited. One of the hunters was observed hunting the highway ditch, while another was found to be hunting with a shotgun capable of holding four shotgun shells. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Will County, CPO Prasun checked a fisherman along a river in southwestern Will County who had a Florida driver’s license and a resident fishing license. Enforcement action was taken and the fisherman was educated on the laws in reference to non-resident fishing licenses.

In Will County, while conducting hunter compliance checks at a state park in Will County, CPO Prasun located a subject unlawfully hunting deer with a crossbow during the site’s permit pheasant season. The hunter also failed to wear the required blaze orange garments during the Chronic Waste Disease deer season. The hunter was cited for the blaze orange violation. Enforcement action was also taken and the hunter was educated on the administrative rules in reference to hunting in an area closed to deer hunting.

Central Zone – Capts. Laura Petreikis and Jed Whitchurch

In Menard County, CPO Thornley received a call regarding a trespassing complaint. After investigating the complaint, it was determined to be a real estate agent showing the property.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff cited a hunter who was stopped by a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputy at 9:30 p.m. on a scooter with a crossbow slung across his back. He admitted to hunting deer earlier in the day and was going home. He was cited for uncased bow and issued a written warning for another wildlife infraction.

In Cass County, While patrolling Jim Edgar Panther Creek (JEPC) SFWA, CPO Wahlbrink discovered an archery deer hunter using a motorized bicycle to travel to and from his stand. While operating the bicycle, the hunter had his uncased crossbow slung over his shoulder. The individual was issued a citation for operating a vehicle with an uncased crossbow and issued a written warning for using a motorized bicycle.

In Menard County, CPO Wahlbrink discovered a group of goose hunters hunting in layout blinds by their decoy spread in a cornfield. Compliance checks revealed all of them had purchased their required licenses and stamps. However, two of the hunters didn’t have their documents in their possession. The hunters were issued written warnings. In another incident, a goose hunter was issued a written warning for not having his FOID card in his possession while in possession of a shotgun.

In Menard County, CPO Wahlbrink received a call about an injured Great Horned Owl sitting on the ground in a residential area. CPO Wahlbrink drove to the residence, captured the owl, placed it into a pet carrier, and delivered it to a staff member of the Illinois Raptor Center where it will undergo rehabilitation.

In Clark County, CPO Wellum and CPOT Roesch located what appeared to be an oil sheen on the water while walking some property in Clark County close to a Marathon Pipe Line. CPO Wellum contacted Marathon, they immediately sent people to examine the possible oil leak. Upon close examination it was decided the “sheen” was from an organic substance in the water and not from oil. Marathon was very happy for the call-in case it had been an oil leak.

In DeWitt County, CPO Ausmus was working behind Clinton Lake Power station after legal shooting hours when he observed a Decatur man driving slowly down the unimproved roads, using a spotlight to illuminate deer. CPO Ausmus conducted a traffic stop and interviewed the subject who admitted to just leaving his deer stand and wanted to see where all the deer went. The subject was issued a citation for unlawful attempt to take wildlife and several written warnings.

In Piatt County, CPOs Ausmus and Viverito came upon two hunters field dressing a mature buck. The hunters were still afield with no blaze orange on and the deer had been moved by ATV and was still untagged. When asked about the missing tag the hunter admitted his license and permits were still up at his house. The hunters were issued a citation for the untagged deer, and warnings for no blaze orange and tags not in possession.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Hardin County, CPO Wilkinson was contacted by a landowner referencing his horse that was shot by an archery device. CPO Wilkinson is assisting Hardin County with the investigation.

In Clinton County, CPO Macias was on patrol when he noticed a pair of duck hunters coming back to the boat ramp after a cold day of waterfowl hunting. As they arrived one of the hunters saw the CPO and quickly put down something he had in his hand. As they arrived at the ramp, the CPO conducted a waterfowl hunting compliance check. The subject quickly told the CPO, “I was not hunting, I am long for the ride!” The CPO noticed the subject had camo waders with shells in his cummerbund, a long duck band necklace around his neck, and several duck calls hanging from his side. There were also two shotguns onboard. After they recovered their boat, the CPO asked who was hunting. Only one subject said he was, the second subject kept with his statement of going along for the ride. The CPO implored the pair for honesty and after a while the original subject admitted to hunting without a valid FOID card. A citation was issued for no FOID and the pair were allowed to keep their ducks.

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner investigated a pole-barn which was struck with a deer slug during first gun deer season. The landowner was understandably concerned since his house was very close and primarily consisted of windows on the side facing the direction the slug came from. After extensive foot patrol on about 130 acres, evidence was collected and a suspect developed. CPO Schachner interviewed the hunter, (who was forthright and honest) and the evidence matched up with the information the hunter provided. The hunter violated a basic gun safety rule by shooting uphill at a deer that was on or near the crest of a hill. The hunter missed the deer, but the slug continued approximately 350 yards before striking the pole barn. The hunter was cited for damaging property of another person while hunting and willingly agreed to pay the property owner for the damages. CPO Schachner contacted the other three hunters in the hunting group and reminded then of the dangers of shooting at game on/near hill-crests.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams was received a phone call from a Pennsylvania hunter who wanted to confess to the illegal harvest of a deer in Franklin County. The hunter advised they had killed an antlered deer and used an antlerless tag on the deer.

This occurred when the hunter was 12 years old and several years before moving to Pennsylvania. The hunter agreed to surrender the antlers and shipped them to the Region Office for disposal.

In Franklin County, CPO Knop and CPO Wilkerson responded to a complaint of people hunting past 1pm at Rend Lake. While progressing towards where they were hunting, they encountered heading back to the truck. Emerging from a place of concealment CPO made contact with the hunter and found he was “floating” a fourth shell in his shotgun. There were two other younger hunters and no other violations were found. A citation was issued for hunting with a shotgun capable of holding more than 3 shells, and warnings were issued for hunting past 1 p.m.

In Union County, CPO Vasicek charged a non-resident hunter for unlawfully killing a Trumpeter Swan while waterfowl hunting. The swan was recovered and seized.

In Johnson County, While on patrol in Johnson County, CPOs Teas and Johnson pulled in a deer camp and located an untagged deer rack on the ground and an untagged deer head in the back of a truck. The owner of the property was later located on an ATV and was discovered to have been hunting without blaze orange. The subject admitting to killing the deer located in the back of the truck during archery season but never tagging it or checking it in. He stated he had found the other set of antlers dead during first season. The subject was issued three citations, two warnings, and both sets of antlers were seized.

In Jackson County, CPO Lewis issued two citations for unlawful possession of a rifle during the firearm deer season. The subjects were shooting at targets with their .556 rifles. They did not have a safe back stop behind their targets and hunters in the adjacent Kinkaid State Fish and Wildlife Area were complaining of bullets ricocheting by them.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan cited a South Carolina resident for killing an 8-point buck with a valid deer permit. The man said the deer was taken with a bow. After examining the wound, it was discovered the deer was shot with a 20- gauge shotgun.