Take advantage of a holiday pheasant hunt this year

The DNR will release about 2,000 pheasants on eight public hunting grounds just before Christmas. (Photo by Jerry Davis)

Shortly before Christmas the DNR will release about 2,000 pheasants on eight public hunting locations. These birds can be hunted with a regular license and following regular pheasant hunting rules. It is not a special hunt, only a special release on public lands where pheasants are typically stocked during the season.

The purpose of this hunt that overlays the regular Oct. 19 to Jan. 5, 2020, season is to give those hunters who may have been away during the majority of the season (away at college, etc., or home of the holidays) and also give regular hunters a chance to hunt during winter conditions.

Not all public areas by any means will receive these extra birds, just eight locations.

Everything else is the same – license, stamp, and shooting hours.

Help a young hunter who has been away at college, take advantage of this opportunity and also put a game bird on the holiday table.

Because turkey season in zones 1 through 5 are open during the gun deer season, and beyond, the same opportunity exists then, too. Of course turkeys cannot be shot with rifles, just shotguns or archery equipment.

Remember, too, that if a deer season, with guns, is open during these hunts, the blaze orange rules apply.