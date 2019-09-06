Panfish Tom Kha Soup

When you think of summer you don’t immediately think of soup. Typically, when we think of soups we think of cold weather and warms bowls of soup after a long day in the field. This Thai-inspired soup is a great fit for summer. The slightly sweet and sour soup with a touch of spice has all the great flavors of summer. It is one of my favorite ways to use pan fish but could be made with any of our local fish or even salmon. In the fall you could use pheasants or grouse or maybe even squirrel.

3 cups fish stock (if you don’t have fish stock chicken stock works as well)

1 2-inch piece of galangal or fresh ginger root

1 large stock of lemon grass

2 bay leaves

Zest of one lime

2 cans unsweetened coconut milk

1 pound of crappie fillets or any other pan fish cut into one inch pieces

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

1 tablespoon sriracha

Juice of one lime

2 tablespoons palm sugar

2 tablespoons fish sauce

8 oz. Shittake mushrooms

3-4 small red Thai chilies

Fresh cilantro

TIPS FROM THE KITCHEN:

If using galangai, peel then thinly slice. Ginger root can be peeled and grated. There is a difference in the two. The skin of galangal is smoother and paler than ginger and its flesh is much harder. The flavor of galangal is much stronger too; it’s earthy, sharp, and extra citrusy.

Cut the lemongrass into 4-inch pieces and smash them with a hammer or the back of a knife. You can slice the lemongrass paper thin and add it to the soup but I prefer to smash up big pieces and cook them, remove the lemon grass before serving. I like the flavor of lemongrass but the texture is always woody, no matter how thin I slice it.

DIRECTIONS:

Combine the stock, galangal (or ginger), bay leaves, lime zest, sugar, lemongrass, tamarind paste and sriracha then bring to a boil.