CWD update: Disease management zones expand by more than 2,300 square miles in Pa.

Due to the detection of chronic wasting disease, in both captive and free-ranging deer, Disease Management Area 2 and 3 have been expanded, while no changes will be made to DMA 4, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a recent news release.

DMA 2 now covers more than 6,715 square miles, an expansion of 2,101 square miles since last year. DMA 2 now includes all or parts of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. This expansion largely is due to the discovery of two new CWD cases in Juniata and Perry counties. Each of these cases is 20 miles or more away from the nearest previously documented case. Both of these deer were adults and one was displaying clinical symptoms of CWD at the time of death, which suggests CWD is established in the area and other deer in the area might already be infected.

DMA 3 has expanded by 203 square miles and now covers more than 1,119 square miles, due to the discovery of CWD in a captive deer facility in Clearfield County. The captive facility will remain under quarantine for five years from the date the positive test was confirmed. DMA 3 now includes all or parts of Armstrong, Clarion, Clearfield, Jefferson and Indiana counties.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in February announced that a buck tested positive for CWD on a hunting preserve near Curwensville. Shortly after, the Game Commission warned the public that this positive would push the DMA into the elk range. However, after careful consideration, the Game Commission has opted to keep DMA 3 south of Interstate 80 and out of the elk range.

For the most up-to-date maps and descriptions of DMA boundaries, please go to www.pgc.pa.gov. While the 2019-20 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest once again will be provided free-of-charge to license buyers, in part to increase awareness of CWD and CWD management, updated DMA information could not be included because it wasn’t available by the print deadline.