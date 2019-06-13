DNR announces appointments to its statewide deer advisory committee

Nineteen individuals will provide input on deer management issues, serving on a new committee the Minnesota DNR created to foster the exchange of information and ideas between the agency and the public.

The DNR established this deer advisory committee as part of the 2019-2028 Minnesota White-tailed Deer Management Plan to enhance two-way dialogue with interest groups on specific deer management topics.

Members represent varied interests in deer hunting and conservation, farming, urban deer issues and forest management across the state. Committee members will serve three-year terms. The committee will meet quarterly, with the first meeting set to occur later this summer. More information and committee member names are available here.