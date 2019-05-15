Pennsylvania student archers capture national titles

(National Archery in the Schools Program)

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

This past weekend was a big one for Pennsylvania’s student archers.

Over 230 students participating in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) traveled from Pennsylvania to Louisville, Ky. ,in search of a national title in one of four different tournaments.

The team from Montrose Elementary School, in Montrose, Pa., Susquehanna County, was crowned national champions in both the NASP National Center Shot Bullseye Tournament and the NASP National Centershot IBO 3D Challenge.

The team, which in March won the Pennsylvania State Championship, placed second in the NASP National IBO 3D Challenge and sent several individuals to the podium, as well.

Aiden Sprouse, a fifth-grader at Montrose, captured the national title at the Eastern National IBO 3D Challenge Tournament, outshooting 693 other students. Aiden also placed second in the NASP National Centershot IBO 3D Challenge with a score of 287 and placed second in the National Center Shot Bullseye Tournament, as well, with a score of 283.

Hailey Aukema, a fifth-grader from Montrose, took home third-place in the Eastern National IBO 3D Challenge with a score of 279.

Alanna Welsh, a fifth-grader at Montrose, turned in a score of 285 in the NASP Eastern National Bullseye Tournament, good enough for a fifth-place.

Meanwhile, Kaylee Landry, a senior from Susquehanna Community High School, placed fifth overall in the NASP Eastern National Bullseye Tournament. Kaylee shot a score of 296 out of a possible 300, which was better than 7,108 other archers. Her score earns her the opportunity to participate in the NASP Scholarship Shoot Off, where top honors could secure her a $20,000 scholarship.

A total of $113,000 in cash scholarships will be awarded by the end of this shoot-off.

Each of the 18 archers will be eligible for any of the following scholarship amounts:

$20,000 – Top Male & Female

$15,000 – 2nd Male & Female

$10,000 – 3rd Male & Female

$5,000 – 4th Male & Female

$2,500 – 5th Male & Female

$1,000 – 11-18th Combination of Male and Female Archers

Any archer that is unable to attend the scholarship-shoot-off will automatically be awarded one of the $1,000 scholarships.

Pennsylvania Game Commission shooting sports coordinator Todd Holmes congratulated the state’s student archers for their outstanding performances in Kentucky.

“We want to congratulate all the individuals and teams that so fittingly represented Pennsylvania at the national tournament, and wish Kaylee the best of luck in the Scholarship Shoot Off,” Holmes said. “We are Pennsylvania proud!”

For a full listing of all Pennsylvania teams and students involved, click here.