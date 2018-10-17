The results are in, and bobcat hunters, trappers can check permit application status online

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Share this

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter

More

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The results of the 2018-19 Illinois Bobcat Hunting and Trapping permit lottery are now available online through the DNR website. Applicants can check the status of their application by clicking here.

More than 5,000 hunters/trappers applied for bobcat permits, and 1,000 permits will be issued.

The 2018-19 Illinois Bobcat Hunting and Trapping Season is from Nov. 10, 2018 to Feb. 15, 2019. A total of 375 bobcats can be hunted and trapped (not including salvaged animals), and the season may be closed by public notice before Feb. 15, 2019 if harvest approaches the limit of 375.

Hunters and trappers must have a bobcat permit before attempting to harvest (or salvage) a bobcat. If a bobcat is harvested or salvaged, permit holders must purchase a Bobcat Registration Permit ($5) online within 48 hours of harvest. DNR will mail the successful hunter/trapper a CITES tag within two weeks.

For a map of open and closed counties for the 2018-19 Illinois bobcat season, click here. More information on furbearer hunting and trapping can be found in the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2018-2019 (Pages 43-47) and by clicking here.