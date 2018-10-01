Deer tests positive for CWD in disease management zone

Eighteen deer harvested in the disease management zone have tested positive for the disease since fall 2016.

A deer taken during the opening weekend of archery season in southeastern Minnesota’s disease management zone has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to the DNR.

A hunter harvested the adult male deer about 1 mile east of Preston in the center of the CWD management zone. Mandatory surveillance is in effect for the area, which is designated as deer permit area 603.

Complete CWD test results from southeastern Minnesota are available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/cwdcheck. Any additional deer harvested during current and upcoming 2018 deer seasons in the disease management zone that test positive for CWD will be reported on this CWD results webpage. The DNR will directly notify any hunter who harvests a deer that tests positive. Complete information for hunters about CWD for current and upcoming hunting seasons is online at mndnr.gov/cwd.

Complete information about mandatory sampling and carcass movement restrictions in the disease management zone is online at mndnr.gov/cwd/603.