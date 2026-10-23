Episode 615 – Banner bear season, nonresident fees, EHD outbreaks, pheasant and duck season updates

Top topics this week include Minnesota’s black bear season totals, pre-election thoughts on elections in Iowa and Wisconsin, rants about nonresident fees affecting Minnesotans, and EHD outbreaks in multiple states surrounding Minnesota. Also, how has the hot, dry weather affected pheasant and duck hunters this fall? Just like old times, it’s the vintage war horses of Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein handling this entire show, and they can’t help themselves but also spend a few minutes chatting about the remastered Beatles’ Rubber Soul album that hit their music streaming accounts this month.