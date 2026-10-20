Minnesota’s black bear kill rises to largest total in over two decades

Minnesota’s 2026 bear season now ranks among the tops in state history, with the highest harvest totals in two decades.

Dan Stark, large carnivore specialist for the DNR, said 4,168 bears had been registered through Sunday, Oct. 18, the final day of the season. Those are preliminary results, and the tally may change because hunters can register bears up to 48 hours after harvest. Compared with last year’s total of 2,863, Minnesota saw a 30% increase, and this year’s total is up 40% above the five-year average.