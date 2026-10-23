The big sunfish have left the shallows, but Tim Lesmeister found where they went recently. Listen here for details.
WI Daily Update: Where the big sunfish go when they leave the shallows
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Commentary: Pennsylvania’s suburban deer need to be managed for people’s benefit
As cities and suburbs expand, deer lose traditional habitat, but they adapt quickly to residential landscapes. Urban and suburban deer
My first taste of waterfowling, my new fall season
I had never been waterfowl hunting, but during Minnesota’s recent duck opener, I had my first opportunity.
Growing up,
New York DEC updates waterfowlers at online meeting
As predicted in 2025, Canada goose regulations became a bit more liberal in upstate New York with 45-day seasons and